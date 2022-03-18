De Smet proves too much for Potter County in Class B semifinals

ABERDEEN — No. 4 Potter County struggled to find the bottom of the net on Friday afternoon, shooting 31% from the field on 17 of 56 shooting, 11% from 3-point range and 47% from the free-throw line.

Top-seeded De Smet started strong and scored the game's first seven points, closed the first quarter on a 13-2 run over the last four minutes to go up 22-6 and never looked back.

Potter County tried to push back in the second quarter, but the hole proved two deep as the Bulldogs dashed the Battlers’ championship hopes in their 65-45 Class B State Tournament semifinal victory at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

“We got there fast and too deep and we just couldn’t get out,” Potter County head coach Bryce Hall said. “They are a good team. We struggled from the 3-point line, mightily. They contest you a lot and extend you. That’s why they are No. 1 and defending champs, because they are very balanced and aggressive when they get out there.”

The Battlers (23-2) pushed their deficit down to 11 points at the halftime break, but they continued to struggle from the field in the second half. They hit its only two 3-pointers in the final quarter, while the Bulldogs (24-1) knocked down 6 of 21 3s and shot 43% from the field.

“They blocked two of our 3-point attempts, so they get out there and extend you,” Hall said. “We have to take better shots too. We struggled and got down a little bit, thinking about the bad side of things, instead of being positive.”

Three Bulldogs finished the game in double figures, as Damon Wilkinson led the way with 20 points and nine rebounds. Kalen Garry added 18 points, eight boards and three assists, and Tory Holland scored 17 and pulled down 12 rebounds.

De Smet outrebounded Potter County 42-36, and both teams finished with 12 turnovers and 12 points off of turnovers.

Cooper Logan proved himself as a bright spot for the battlers, finishing the game with 21 points on 9 of 22 shooting with nine rebounds.

“He’s a really physical body in there,” Hall said. “They matched him with size inside with the Wilkinson kid and Garry is one heck of a guard too. Cooper struggled from the perimeter until we made that fourth-quarter run, and he has to be more consistent.”

After the first quarter, Potter County tried to scratch itself back in the game with a 14-4 run over the final 6:47 of the second period. It brought the contest within reach as its entered the locker room trailing 31-20.

At the start of the second half, the Battlers brought the game within 10 after a Seth Sharp layup with 5:01 left in the third quarter, but De Smet took over behind 10 straight points by Wilkinson and held a 47-32 lead entering the final frame.

The Bulldogs put a bow on it in the final eight minutes to seal the 22-point victory and berth in the title game. De Smet plays the winner of No. 2 Lower Brule and No. 3 White River in the championship at 6:45 p.m. MT Saturday.

Potter County faces the loser of the West River showdown between the Tigers and Sioux in the third-place game at 5 p.m. MT Saturday at the Barnett Center.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.