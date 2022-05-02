 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

De Smet’s Garry, Washington’s Mwenentanda named 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball

  • Updated
  • 0
Garry/Mwenentanda

Left: De Smet Kalen Garry battles for position in the paint during the Class B State Championship game against Lower Brule on March 19 at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen. Right: Sioux Falls Washington's Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda dribbles the ball up the court during the consolation semifinals of the Class AA State Tournament on March 18 at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City.     

 SDPB

De Smet senior Kalen Garry was named 2022 South Dakota Mr. Basketball on Sunday, and Sioux Falls Washington senior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda was named Miss Basketball.

Garry averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game for the Bulldogs this season, leading them to a 25-1 record and the Class B State Championship. The 6-foot-3 guard became the 44th boys basketball player in South Dakota history to eclipse 2,000 career points, finishing 24th all-time with 2,090, and will attend South Dakota State this fall.

Mwenentanda tallied 18 points and eight rebounds a game for the Warriors, guiding them to a 22-2 record and a fifth-place finish at the Class AA State Tournament. The 6-foot-2 forward will play for the University of Texas next season.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 30

Your Two Cents for April 30

As a traditional conservative, I am appalled by the far-right fringe of the party dominating the conversation locally. It's time for the local…

Your Two Cents for April 28

Your Two Cents for April 28

The subject matter discussed by the Rapid City Human Relations Commission-Mniluzahan Okolakiciyapi Ambassadors makes me uncomfortable. Maybe N…

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian offensive drastically intensifies in eastern Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News