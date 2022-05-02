De Smet’s Garry, Washington’s Mwenentanda named 2022 Mr. and Miss Basketball

De Smet senior Kalen Garry was named 2022 South Dakota Mr. Basketball on Sunday, and Sioux Falls Washington senior Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda was named Miss Basketball.
Garry averaged 21 points, seven rebounds and three assists per game for the Bulldogs this season, leading them to a 25-1 record and the Class B State Championship. The 6-foot-3 guard became the 44th boys basketball player in South Dakota history to eclipse 2,000 career points, finishing 24th all-time with 2,090, and will attend South Dakota State this fall.
Mwenentanda tallied 18 points and eight rebounds a game for the Warriors, guiding them to a 22-2 record and a fifth-place finish at the Class AA State Tournament. The 6-foot-2 forward will play for the University of Texas next season.