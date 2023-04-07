On April 22, 11 collection sites in South Dakota will accept any unused, unwanted or outdated prescription medications.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) announced they're hosting the 24th annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 22. More than 4,000 sites nationwide will be participating.

West River locations include the Rapid City Police Department at the Public Safety Building, the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety in Pine Ridge and the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office in Madison.

Collection sites will accept tablets, capsules, patches and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Syringes, sharps and illicit drugs will not be accepted.

Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain sealed in their original container with the cap tightly sealed to prevent leaks.

“We’re encouraging families to look through their medicine cabinets and remove the temptation for experimentation that can come when others know you’re holding onto a medication,” DEA Omaha Division Special Agent in Charge Justin C. King said in a press release. “If you’re no longer using a prescription medication, we’re encouraging you to take this opportunity to stop by one of our Take Back sites where you can drop them off both safely and anonymously.”

Since Take Back Day began in 2010, more than 8,300 tons of medication have been removed from circulation, according to the DEA.