Deadwood City Council unanimously votes for mask mandate

The Deadwood City Commission voted unanimously in favor of a mask mandate during a special meeting Monday night as COVID-19 numbers continue rising in South Dakota and the nation.

“Each commissioner expressed their support in one way or another as far as the necessity to have this mandate,” Mayor David Ruth Jr. said Wednesday.

The mandate was approved as a resolution and requires masks or face coverings in all city-owned buildings, on public transportation, and at outdoor public places for gatherings that last longer than 15 minutes or do not provide for six feet of social distancing.

Deadwood’s mandate encourages but does not require masks at casinos and other private businesses. The mandate allows private businesses to enforce their own mask requirements. Customers who don’t follow businesses’ mask guidelines can be asked to leave. Those who refuse could face criminal charges.

The entire emergency resolution is posted at cityofdeadwood.com along with an Oct. 29 letter from the mayor urging the community to wear masks.

“If we all do our part, we can get through this together,” Ruth said in his letter.