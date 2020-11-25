 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deadwood City Council unanimously votes for mask mandate
alert top story

Deadwood City Council unanimously votes for mask mandate

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Deadwood Reopens 20200508

Downtown Deadwood

 Jeff Easton

The Deadwood City Commission voted unanimously in favor of a mask mandate during a special meeting Monday night as COVID-19 numbers continue rising in South Dakota and the nation.

“Each commissioner expressed their support in one way or another as far as the necessity to have this mandate,” Mayor David Ruth Jr. said Wednesday.

The mandate was approved as a resolution and requires masks or face coverings in all city-owned buildings, on public transportation, and at outdoor public places for gatherings that last longer than 15 minutes or do not provide for six feet of social distancing.

Deadwood’s mandate encourages but does not require masks at casinos and other private businesses. The mandate allows private businesses to enforce their own mask requirements. Customers who don’t follow businesses’ mask guidelines can be asked to leave. Those who refuse could face criminal charges.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The entire emergency resolution is posted at cityofdeadwood.com along with an Oct. 29 letter from the mayor urging the community to wear masks.

“If we all do our part, we can get through this together,” Ruth said in his letter.

Deadwood is open for business, Ruth said. Putting a mask mandate in place reinforces to locals and visitors the importance of protecting themselves and others against COVID-19, he said.

“This resolution is simply to remind people to consider wearing masks if they’re not already wearing masks. It’s more encouragement than strong-arm mandating,” Ruth said. “You’re starting to see it on a national level that people are getting used to wearing masks and that’s encouraging.”

The mask mandate is in effect through Dec. 30. However, if the mandate is well received and successful and medical professionals continue recommending masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, Ruth said he anticipates the mandate might be extended.

The Rapid City Council will for vote for the second time on a mask mandate on Monday.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

National

Losing in the courts, Trump focuses on vote certification to block Biden

  • Updated

Getting nowhere in the courts, President Donald Trump's scattershot effort to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s victory is shifting toward obscure election boards that certify the vote as Trump and his allies seek to upend the electoral process, sow chaos and perpetuate unsubstantiated doubts about the count.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News