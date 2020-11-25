Deadwood City Council votes for limited mask mandate, casinos and private businesses not included

The Deadwood City Commission voted unanimously in favor of a mask mandate during a special meeting Monday night as COVID-19 numbers continue rising in South Dakota and the nation.
“Each commissioner expressed their support in one way or another as far as the necessity to have this mandate,” Mayor David Ruth Jr. said Wednesday.
The mandate was approved as a resolution and requires masks or face coverings in all city-owned buildings, on public transportation, and at outdoor public places for gatherings that last longer than 15 minutes or do not provide for six feet of social distancing.
Deadwood’s mandate encourages but does not require masks at casinos and other private businesses. The mandate allows private businesses to enforce their own mask requirements. Customers who don’t follow businesses’ mask guidelines can be asked to leave. Those who refuse could face criminal charges.
The entire emergency resolution is posted at cityofdeadwood.com along with an Oct. 29 letter from the mayor urging the community to wear masks.
“If we all do our part, we can get through this together,” Ruth said in his letter.
Deadwood is open for business, Ruth said. Putting a mask mandate in place reinforces to locals and visitors the importance of protecting themselves and others against COVID-19, he said.
“This resolution is simply to remind people to consider wearing masks if they’re not already wearing masks. It’s more encouragement than strong-arm mandating,” Ruth said. “You’re starting to see it on a national level that people are getting used to wearing masks and that’s encouraging.”
The mask mandate is in effect through Dec. 30. However, if the mandate is well received and successful and medical professionals continue recommending masks to slow the spread of COVID-19, Ruth said he anticipates the mandate might be extended.
The Rapid City Council will for vote for the second time on a mask mandate on Monday.
