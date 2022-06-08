Deadwood hosting PBR Challenger Series this weekend

The PBR Challenger Series is a new competition series that began in May, with competition continuing until the championship in November in Las Vegas.

This weekend's Deadwood PBR event is one of more than 60 events across 27 states.

At the end of the PBR Challenger Series regular season, the Top 40 riders in the standings will qualify for the championship. In addition to PBR Challenger Series points, the cowboys at this weekend's event in Deadwood also have a chance to win points toward the $100,000 King of the North title.

That award goes to the rider who receives the most points in the 12 events that provide King of the North points. The final event in that competition is in Minot, North Dakota on Sept. 23-24.

The event in Deadwood will feature 40 riders Friday night and 40 more Saturday. The top 10 riders will compete on a third bull Saturday night for points and cash prizes.

Adam Libby with Libby Productions said this is the seventh time he has brought a PBR event to Deadwood. He said the atmosphere in Deadwood was a major reason they keep coming back.

"Deadwood is a party town, and it's where the West is still wild," Libby said. "People cut loose like a mini-Vegas. It is family-friendly by all means. There's tons of folks, lots of tourists coming to town for that enchanting history of Deadwood.

"I think that brings out the party and everyone kind of cuts loose a little more and then, of course, the downtown afterlife is huge. It is a great place for the PBR."

It is so good, in fact, that Deadwood was named the Sanctioned Event of the Year in 2020.

"The great state of South Dakota, we literally had to cancel a lot of other shows," Libby said. "South Dakota is the only place that anybody could come and play. We ended up winning Event of the Year that year because the guys just loved it."

In addition to the bull riding, Deadwood PBR is bringing back fan favorite Flint Rasmussen, one of the top rodeo clowns in the country.

