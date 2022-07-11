 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deadwood man, Rapid City woman caught in Wyoming high-speed chase

Wyoming law enforcement arrested a Deadwood man and a woman from Rapid City on Friday after a high speed chase.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol press release, troopers tried to stop a Dodge Ram on U.S. Highway 85 in Hawk Springs, Wyoming for speeding. The vehicle reached speeds over 100 miles per hour while running from law enforcement.

The driver of the Dodge, Levi Anderson, 27, of Deadwood, fled north on U.S. 85 towards Torrington, Wyoming. As the trooper pursued the truck, he observed items being tossed out of the vehicle, Wyoming Highway Patrol stated.

Goshen County, Wyoming sheriff’s deputies and the Torrington Police Department deployed tire deflation devices around milepost 92 on US 85. The truck stopped around milepost 93 on US 85, and law enforcement arrested Anderson and Alice Oldson, 27, of Rapid City.

Both Anderson and Olson have previous charges in Pennington County related to methamphetamine use.

Anderson’s criminal history in Pennington County Court includes a conviction for unauthorized ingestion of a controlled substance for consuming methamphetamine. He was sentenced to three years in prison for the 2020 case. In 2015, he pleaded guilty to unauthorized ingestion of a schedule one or two controlled substance and was sentenced to a five-year suspended sentence and five years of probation. He was discharged from probation on March 3.

Oldson failed to appear at a Pennington County court hearing on Dec. 17, 2020 for six different counts: possession of a schedule one or two controlled substance for methamphetamine, unauthorized ingestion of a controlled drug for ingesting methamphetamine, possession of two ounces of marijuana or less, driving under the influence, ingesting an intoxicant other than an alcoholic beverage, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. In 2016, she pleaded guilty to identity theft and served a two-year sentence for that charge.

Anderson was booked into the Goshen County Detention Center in Wyoming on charges of driving while under the influence, controlled substance, fleeing/eluding, speed, no proof of insurance, driving without a license, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and interference with a peace officer.

Oldson was charged with interference with a peace officer and two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Both Oldson and Anderson were also booked on outstanding warrants for their arrest.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com — 

