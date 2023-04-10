A 61-year-old Deadwood man was sentenced Monday in federal court to five years in prison for receiving child pornography.

Dean Schallenkamp told U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Viken he finds child pornography “baffling” at his sentencing for receipt of child pornography, of which investigators found over 8,000 images saved to six devices. He pleaded guilty in December.

Schallenkamp faced a minimum sentence of five years and a maximum of 20 years in federal prison. Viken sentenced him to the minimum five years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty.

The images, found through a cybertip in July 2021, included videos and photos of children as young as infants, Viken said. Court documents stated some images depicted torture and bondage.

The government recommended six-and-a-half years. Jennifer Albertson, Schallenkamp’s defense attorney, asked for the mandatory five-year minimum.

“He’s a grumpy, old, lovable curmudgeon,” Albertson said. “He’s genuinely a lovely human being.”

Albertson said Schallenkamp’s first response to the charges was that he wanted help and he took responsibility immediately.

Viken said almost a dozen family members and friends wrote the court on Schallenkamp's behalf, showing the level of support he has. His mother spoke in person to the court Monday, and other family attended the hearing.

“I raised a good son,” she said. “He’s basically a good person… We all carry our own cross.”

The amount of time Schallenkamp had been viewing child pornography before his arrest and indictment is unclear.

Court documents indicate the earliest image investigators found was downloaded on March 10, 2011. However, Viken said Schallenkamp told a psycho-sexual evaluator he had viewed it for the first time a year-and-a-half before law enforcement found the images.

The document stated Schallenkamp admitted to liking child pornography because “they are younger, cleaner and fresher.” He also attributed downloading to “curiosity.”

As Viken was explaining the content showed real children, Schallenkamp interjected, "it baffles me."

"How it can be done?" Viken asked, to which Schallenkamp replied, "yes."

"You know because you viewed it hundreds of times," the judge said.

Albertson said some of Schallenkamp's family members were sexually abused, which had an effect on him, and he never had close, intimate relationships throughout his life.

The government pointed out that Schallenkamp did not state he himself was abused and noted how he fed into a demand for images of children being abused.

Viken said he does not expect Schallenkamp to reoffend in the future and added mental health treatment to the supervised release requirements at the request of his attorney.

Before entering a plea deal, Schallenkamp faced a possession of child pornography charge and a charge for possessing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children.