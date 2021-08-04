 Skip to main content
Deadwood Mountain Grand gets BHSU field naming rights
alert
COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Deadwood Mountain Grand gets BHSU field naming rights

Black Hills State photo

Black Hills State players go through a drill in a recent spring practice at Lyle Hare Stadium in Spearfish.

 Black Hills State photo

Black Hills State University athletics and Deadwood Mountain Grand have announced a partnership to provide the naming rights to the playing surface at Lyle Hare Stadium, now named Deadwood Mountain Grand Field.

"Yellow Jacket athletics is excited to be partnering with Deadwood Mountain Grand, and we can't say enough about the opportunity it provides us to enhance the student-athlete experience as we continue to move the needle forward here at BHSU," said Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations, Thayer Trenhaile.

Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino Director Tyler Nold said they are excited to partner with Black Hills State with the naming rights sponsor for the playing surface at Lyle Hare Stadium.

"We are committed to our local community and hope our partnership will help promote Black Hills State Athletics for years to come," Nold said.

Deadwood Mountain Grand's logo will be added to the playing surface, LED scoreboard structures, and entrances at Lyle Hare Stadium.

"This partnership will have a big impact on our goal to provide a top-tier experience for our student-athletes," said BHSU Athletic Director Padraic McMeel. "We'd like to thank Deadwood Mountain Grand for joining the Yellow Jacket family, and we look forward to the history that will take place on Deadwood Mountain Grand Field."

The Yellow Jackets will play their first game at the newly-named Deadwood Mountain Grand Field on Sept. 2, 2021, when they host Dickinson State.

