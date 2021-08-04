Deadwood Mountain Grand gets BHSU field naming rights

Black Hills State University athletics and Deadwood Mountain Grand have announced a partnership to provide the naming rights to the playing surface at Lyle Hare Stadium, now named Deadwood Mountain Grand Field.

"Yellow Jacket athletics is excited to be partnering with Deadwood Mountain Grand, and we can't say enough about the opportunity it provides us to enhance the student-athlete experience as we continue to move the needle forward here at BHSU," said Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations, Thayer Trenhaile.

Deadwood Mountain Grand Casino Director Tyler Nold said they are excited to partner with Black Hills State with the naming rights sponsor for the playing surface at Lyle Hare Stadium.

"We are committed to our local community and hope our partnership will help promote Black Hills State Athletics for years to come," Nold said.

Deadwood Mountain Grand's logo will be added to the playing surface, LED scoreboard structures, and entrances at Lyle Hare Stadium.