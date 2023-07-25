The South Dakota Commission on Gaming released statistics Monday showing Deadwood’s overall gaming revenues were relatively flat at negative .098% over June of last year.

In all, slot Machine handles decreased by 1.74%, having a large impact on the month's overall numbers, as table games increased by 12.01%. But it was sports wagering that saw the most dramatic increase from 2022 with a 38.45% increase when compared to last June. A total of $1,485,807 in “free-play” was awarded to players, according to the Deadwood Gaming Association.

With total handles in and “free-play” subtracted, the total of taxable adjusted gross revenues for all of Deadwood’s casinos was $11,734,801 in June. The total tax paid to the state was $1,056,132.05.

Deadwood is likely still on pace to have one of its biggest years on record. At the end of June, Deadwood’s year to date handle was over $736 million, 2.82% higher than the same time last year.

"While we were hopeful that June would continue our upward trend, June’s strong table games and sports wagering performance have kept us above last year YTD,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association, in a press release Monday. “We are up 2.82% YTD overall over last year.”

This week Deadwood celebrates Days of ’76 with a rodeo and other events.