Deadwood's Days of '76 wins Rodeo of the Year

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – Deadwood’s Days of ’76 Rodeo added more hardware to its award arsenal Wednesday night after being named the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association's Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year for 2020.

This is the first time the Days of ’76 has received a Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year nod. From 2004 to 2017, this rodeo, set in the historic town of Deadwood in the Black Hills of South Dakota, took home Medium Rodeo of the Year honors by the PRCA. Prior to that, the rodeo took home Small Rodeo of the Year awards four times, along with multiple Badlands Circuit Rodeo of the Year awards. The Days of ’76 has also been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. In 2018, the Days of ‘76 moved to the Large Outdoor Rodeo category.

In the history of the PRCA, no rodeo has received small, medium and large outdoor rodeo of the year awards and been inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

The 99th annual Days of ’76 Celebration is slated for July 27-31, 2021 in historic Deadwood. The event includes five days of PRCA rodeo action along with historic parades.