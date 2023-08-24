The South Dakota Commission on Gaming released statistics this week showing Deadwood’s overall gaming revenues were up nearly 12% over July of last year.

In all, revenues increased by 11.99% with slot machine handles increasing by 12.58%, having a large impact on the month's overall numbers, as table games increased by just 1.9%. But it was sports wagering that saw the most dramatic increase from 2022 with a 59.49% increase when compared to last July. A total of $1,486,228 in “free-play” was awarded to players, according to the Commission on Gaming.

With total handles in and “free-play” subtracted, the total of taxable adjusted gross revenues for all of Deadwood’s casinos was $13,491,415.53 in July. The total tax paid to the state was $1,214,227.40.

Deadwood is on pace to have one of its biggest years on record. At the end of July, Deadwood’s year-to-date handle was over $882 million, 4.22% higher than the same time last year.

"July’s revenues bounced back nicely, beating all previous July records,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We are now up 4.22% YTD overall over last year.”

This week Deadwood plays host to Kool Deadwood Nites, the town's premier summer event, featuring the largest gathering of classic car enthusiasts in the Midwest.