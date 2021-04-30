Defending champion Post 22 opens with 17 straight games away from The Fitz

"In my previous three years, we at least had four or five guys who could hit it out. We're lacking in the power department," Torve said. "But the guys coming up are good baseball players and they are good hitters. We'll figure something out."

Although the Hardhats haven't been able to get out much in the preseason, they did face the South Dakota State Club Team last weekend in Sturgis and "did pretty well," according to Torve. He was encouraged with their performance.

Kuehl said it is time for the younger players to step up and the veterans to provide guidance, especially with being on the road like they will be.

"What us older guys can do is continue to help them out and continue to make sure their game is right and make sure their confidence level is building," he said.

Post 6 has a few games under its belt and stands at 9-2 on the season.

"Cheyenne always puts up a fight in the first game of the year or the second trip. I think we can knock some of the rust off and get a couple of games won out there," Goble said.

Despite only 17 home games this season, Torve said they will play their usual hard schedule that includes trips to Creighton Prep, Missoula, Mont., and the Gopher Classic in Minnesota.