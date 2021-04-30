Defending champion Post 22 opens with 17 straight games away from The Fitz

The Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats overcame a late June start last season because of the pandemic, but closed on a familiar note, winning its 43rd American Legion state title.
The Hardhats are again fighting a bit of an uphill battle, as they won't play their first home game until June 3 because of the construction on the new Fitzgerald Stadium.
They'll play their first 17 games away from home, beginning Saturday with a doubleheader in Cheyenne, Wyo., against Post 6. The two teams will also face off Sunday for one game.
Despite all that, Post 22 is looking to use the month of May to its advantage in team bonding, as it will also take a relatively young team into the 2021 season.
"It should be exciting. Our whole first month in May is on the road," Post 22 pitcher and outfielder Bransen Kuehl said. "We have a few young players who need to step up and fill some roles, but I think we're doing well right now."
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said it has been a tough preseason as they have been able to go outside only a handful of times without the access of a home field.
"We're indoors and we have this gorgeous day and this gorgeous field and we can't get on it," Torve said. "We've been outside three times (as of Wednesday morning), and then we go to Cheyenne to play a good baseball team. It will be interesting."
But that is OK, as Torve says they welcome adversity and hard circumstances, especially early in the season.
"One, life is hard and it prepares you for life," he said. "Two, to get to where we want to get as Post 22 baseball — that is national, regional and World Series — there's a lot of adversity that comes your way. We try to make things hard for them and have them make adjustments as we go."
There is a light at the end of the tunnel in the form of a $5 million dollar facelift at Fitzgerald Stadium that will be highlighted by an all-synthetic field, the only such one in South Dakota.
The Hardhats can't wait for that first game of the Veteran's Classic on June 3.
"I think we're all excited to go and play on the new field, the big stadium is going to be cool," Post 22 pitcher/first baseman Jake Goble said.
The Hardhats will be a mixture of experience and youth, with the likes of Kuehl (University of Utah) and Goble (South Dakota State), both who will take their talents to the Division I level next fall. Also back are a couple of college players — outfielder Blake Weaver and catcher Dalton Klosterman, who both will join the team when their college seasons are finished. Another possibility to return from college is pitcher Isaac Arnold.
Other returning regulars include pitcher/first baseman Hunter Tillery and pitcher Drew Scherbenske.
Vying for the three middle infield positions are Hayden Holec, Dylon Marsh, Peyton Tipton and Wilson Kieffer. Tipton played in 32 games last season on the varsity level.
Torve said they'll throw the youngster out on the field and they'll be fine.
"I'm confident they will have fun and they will be good," he said. "We'll play 50 games by the time we get to the state tournament, so nobody is a rookie at that point."
Also back in the outfield will be Jed Sullivan and Jed Jenson, who both went back-and-forth between the Hardhats and Expos last season.
"We have a lot of young people coming up and they are high skilled, so it is going to be fun to watch them develop as players," Goble said.
The pitching staff will be led by Kuehl (2-3, 5.25 ERA) and Goble (8-2, 1.75 ERA), who both go over 90 miles per hour with their fastball, along with Scherbenske (0-1, 2.33, 18 innings in relief) and Tillery (6-0, 2.21).
The rest of the pitching staff is a mystery, Torve said, as they need at least five pitchers to step up and be ready.
"It is open season on those last six spots," he said.
Offensively, the Hardhats lost some big bats but return some power with Goble (.333, 7 home runs, 45 RBI) and Kuehl (.412, 8 HR, 42 RBI). But that is it as far as pure home run power. The character of the offensive lineup will likely be a little different this season.
"In my previous three years, we at least had four or five guys who could hit it out. We're lacking in the power department," Torve said. "But the guys coming up are good baseball players and they are good hitters. We'll figure something out."
Although the Hardhats haven't been able to get out much in the preseason, they did face the South Dakota State Club Team last weekend in Sturgis and "did pretty well," according to Torve. He was encouraged with their performance.
Kuehl said it is time for the younger players to step up and the veterans to provide guidance, especially with being on the road like they will be.
"What us older guys can do is continue to help them out and continue to make sure their game is right and make sure their confidence level is building," he said.
Post 6 has a few games under its belt and stands at 9-2 on the season.
"Cheyenne always puts up a fight in the first game of the year or the second trip. I think we can knock some of the rust off and get a couple of games won out there," Goble said.
Despite only 17 home games this season, Torve said they will play their usual hard schedule that includes trips to Creighton Prep, Missoula, Mont., and the Gopher Classic in Minnesota.
They'll host two tournaments — the Veterans Classic June 3-6 and the annual Firecracker Tournament June 30-July 5.
West Fargo, N.D, a team that played in the American Legion World Series two seasons ago, will be at Fitzgerald Stadium June 13
"We try to load up our schedule with good teams that our fans like, and it makes us better," Torve said. "I wish we would have a chance to play more games here. We don't have as many home games that I would like, but that was due to circumstances not due to design."
Kuehl said there is no reason why they can’t challenge for their 44th state title this summer.
"I honestly have so much confidence in us now, I think we're going to be just fine," Kuehl said.