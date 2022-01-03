Defense carries STM girls to win over scrappy Belle Fourche squad

The Belle Fourche girls basketball team went hard at St. Thomas More on Monday with tough interior defense and aggressive play on the perimeter.

It was a physical, and sometimes contentious, battle, as both squads frustrated the other with fouls and injuries piling up, but the No. 2 Cavaliers backed up their defense with offense, something their opponents struggled to replicate, and came away with a 48-24 victory in a Black Hills Conference matchup on their home court.

“That’s their style. They’re going to get after it and they do a great job. They know how to step into cutters, they’re just very physical,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said of Belle Fourche. “They do a great job boxing out, and you know that if you have the ball, you better protect it because they’re going to come after you.”

Mairin Duffy scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half as she carried the brunt of the Cavaliers’ (6-1) offense through two quarters with Reese Ross being held outside the paint. Ross came alive in the second half and dropped 14 of her game-high 17 points. The junior also hauled in nine rebounds and added four blocks and five steals in a stellar defensive performance.

Chloe Crago paced the Broncs (3-4) with 12 points, while Mataya Ward chipped in five points.

Belle Fourche was strong in sealing the inside, so after a Ross steal and fastbreak layup, she was held to just a free throw through the first half. That left the door open for a hot-shooting Duffy, who notched eight points in the first quarter, including a pair of 3-pointers, as St. Thomas More, which got off to a 7-0 start, led 15-8 after the opening quarter.

“It was about ball movement, and Mr. Kandolin really pushed that; trying to get more ball movement and just move around the perimeter,” Duffys said. “Because doing that can disrupt the defense, and through that we can get open looks under the basket or kick it out.”

The Broncs found a handful of buckets early, as Crago started things off with a baseline jump shot and Dylan Stedillie (four points) hit a 3 from the top of the key in the first quarter, but they couldn’t keep up in the second as a Crago layup and a Tia Williamson (one point) free throw early was all they could muster before halftime.

The Cavaliers, meanwhile, took an 8-0 run and a 23-11 advantage into the locker room as Duffy drilled a 3 and grabbed her own rebound before converting a layup, and Makenna Jacobson (eight points) unloaded another 3.

Ross started finding buckets in the third quarter and hit a 3-pointer early en route to a seven-point frame. She also dropped in a fastbreak layup on a steal during a 7-0 run to end the period, which included a technical foul called on the Belle Fourche bench for an assistant coach outburst.

STM, which led 35-15 after three, extended its run to a 14-0 stretch in the fourth as Ross went 5-for-6 at the free-throw line. The Broncs managed just four points in the third frame before going scoreless for the first 4:48 of the fourth, not picking up a field goal until less than a minute remaining in regulation.

“It's a staple for us. It certainly helps us stay in games, and I thought for the most part we did a great job,” Kandolin said of his defense. “We forced them into some tough shots and they weren’t able to get some of the looks they wanted.”

Due to the physicality of the game, a number of players received medical attention. Belle Fourche senior Kaylin Garza was taken to the locker room in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter with concussion-like symptoms following a battle for the ball under the boards.

The Cavaliers are back in action Thursday for an interclass meeting with Sturgis (2-4) on the road, while the Broncs travel to Nebraska on Friday for a game against Chadron High School.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

