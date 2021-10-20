Defense has turned things around for Hot Springs, and into the playoffs

After winning just one game in 2020, the young Hot Springs football team basically said enough is enough.

Still fairly young, the Bison not only showed marked improvement in 2021, they reversed their record with a dominating defense that is taking them to the Class 11B playoffs against Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan Thursday night in Bridgewater.

"We took our lumps last year and they didn’t want to go through that again,” veteran Hot Springs head coach Ben Kramer said. “Experience is everything, and that is kind of where we are at now. We’re seeing the benefits of better understanding of the game and better off-season work. There are a ton of things that the kids have done that have put them in this place.”

Kickoff against the Skyhawks is set for 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

If there was one area the Bison turned things around the most, it is on defense. Hot Springs has given up only 14 points — all in the 14-0 loss to rival St. Thomas More early in the season.

In their seven wins, the Bison have seven shutouts on defense, which is a school record. The school's fewest points allowed in a season is 26.

Kramer said the team’s defense is strong because it is athletic.

“I’d like us coaches to take credit for it, but when you have the ponies, it makes things pretty easy,” he said. “But our (defensive) coaches — (Levi) Klippenstein, (Max) Jirsa and (Mike) Molitor are so good at what they do. The kids are just really believing in what they are being taught, and it shows on Friday nights.”

It's a bit of good news and a not-sure-what-to-think situation for the Bison this season. While their defense has been stout and their offense is coming along, Kramer said what is tough for them is they really don’t have a measuring stick to see where they are at.

Although they easily won the Crazy Horse Division of the Black Hills Conference, their strength of schedule was weak, especially with the addition of 11-man newcomers Rapid City Christian, Hill City and Lakota Tech.

Hot Springs, despite its record, is the 10th seed with 42.500 seeding points. Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan, at 5-3, is the seventh seed with 42.500 points.

"This will obviously be a big measuring stick for us,’ Kramer said of the playoffs. “It is what it is. Not many teams are 7-1 and have a road game.”

Kramer said they are treating this game as just another week, just a longer road trip. As far as their lower seed and strength of schedule, he said they don't talk about it with the team.

He said they just tell the players that all they can do is take care of what they can take care of — and that is on the football field.

“That is basically how it has been the last three weeks," he said. "Everything will kind of work out to where it needs to be, and here we are.”

Kramer said what he really likes about the team is they are still young, starting just three seniors on defense and four on offense. What has helped them along the way is depth.

“For having 33 kids on the roster, we’re pretty deep everywhere. And it is young guys,” he said. “When you have a schedule like we do, it is not like we want to be done at halftime. We’re trying to play four quarters every game and get as many reps for our jayvee kids as possible.

“Tuesday we talked about, how do we get creative on how do we improve during the week? The last two weeks it’s been the best that we have been in a long time.”

Despite scoring 261 points this season (32.6 points per game), it was a bit of a struggle early in the season offensively. The Bison were shut out in their lone loss to St. Thomas More and only scored 13 points in the win over Rapid City Christian.

But since the Christian win, Hot Springs has scored 113 points in its last three games.

Kramer said it was just not understanding their blocking scheme and not communicating up front. He said they went back to square one with the offense and it has proved to be beneficial.

“The last three weeks, we’re not the same team. We’ve jelled up front and they are playing as a unit. I’m pretty confident on both sides of the ball,” he said.

Three years ago the Bison fell to Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan 36-0 in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. The Seahawks went on to win the 11B state title with a 21-14 win over Winner, the last time the Warriors have lost a game.

In 2021, the Seahawks have lost two of their last three games. Early in the season they fell to Winner 44-0. On the season, they have outscored their opponents 210-164.

Kramer doesn’t feel like it is the same Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan team as in the past as the Seahawks are dealing with injuries and might not be as big up front as they have been in the past.

“Just from a couple of scouting reports, they don’t have a dominating defensive line like they have had in the past,” he said. “They’ve always had a great quarterback and a great running back and they have that.”

In his 15th season as head coach, Kramer said his team is confident and patient, having matured as the season has gone along.

It's all about using that maturity to win in the playoffs against East River schools.

“Early in the season if something had gone wrong, you could just kind of see their heads dropping,” he said. “Now they are willing to take it play-by-play and not dwell on a mistake they made three plays ago. They are a tight-knit group and they don’t let each other get down.”

The winner faces the #2 Sioux Valley vs. #15 Deuel winner Oct. 28.

