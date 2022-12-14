Defense, inside presence set tone for RC Christian boys in LNI win over Crow Creek

The Rapid City Christian boys basketball team forced turnovers on Crow Creek’s first three possessions and opened the game on a 17-2 run Wednesday at Summit Arena.

The Comets scored their first 26 points in the paint to set the tone of the game and outrebounded the Chieftains 32-17 with 13 offensive boards.

Christian made the most of its strong paint presence and pressure defense, as it cruised to a 77-32 victory in the play-in round of the annual Lakota Nation Invitational.

“We started the game really well and kept our foot on the gas,” Comets head coach Kyle Courtney said. “Early in the season there are always a lot of things that you see, as a coach, that we've got to work on, but all in all I was really pleased with how our kids played.”

The Comets return to action at 3:30 p.m. Thursday against Red Cloud in the quarterfinals of the Oceti Sakowin bracket.

Benson Kieffer led the way for Christian (2-0) with 17 points, all in the first half. The sophomore guard added three steals and three assists.

“Our pressure defense really helped me get going,” Kieffer said. “We got a lot of steals in the full court, which led to some open layups, and I thought that was a big part of the game.”

Christian forced 20 turnovers in the game and only gave up the ball seven times. Three of the Comets' steals came on the first three possessions of the game and forced an early timeout by the Chieftains.

Courtney said he thought the early steals by Kieffer keyed him up for a big game.

“Benson is a competitor and he’s got the heart of a lion,” Courtney said. “He's really a leader for our team on the floor and he was aggressive today.”

Julius Frog earned Player of the Game honors for the Comets with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals. Cayden Von Eye added 12 points and five boards.

“I thought both of them did a nice job getting position, and our guys got the ball inside well,” Courtney said. “Anytime you can get the ball in the paint, whether it's a drive or paint touch to a post, it makes basketball a simpler game.”

In the first half, the Comets opened the game on a 17-2 run before Crow Creek’s Corey Big Eagle Jr. broke the run with a 3-point play on a layup through contact.

Christian responded with a 14-0 run over the next three-plus minutes to take a 31-5 lead. The Comets continued to pull away and carried a 52-11 lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, the Comets didn’t let up but Chieftains guard Quentin McBride Jr. found his stroke from beyond the arc. McBride Jr. led the way for Crow Creek with 13 points and three 3s.

Christian stood strong down the stretch to close out

Christian faces a stiff test Thursday against Red Cloud (2-0). The Crusaders opened the tournament with a 66-40 win over Wall on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our pressure defense, energy and effort has to be out there working hard,” Benson said. “If we do that, then I think we have a chance to win. We’ve got a good squad. We have to work hard and we’ll see what comes of it.”