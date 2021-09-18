Defense leads Bison to shutout of Comets

“We had a few penalties and dropped a few passes, but we hung right with them," Long said. "I'm proud of our guys, but it is just very disappointing the final outcome."

By halftime, the two teams combined for just 94 total yards of offense. The two teams continued to not be able to move the ball until the Bison took advantage of another short-field situation, when the Comets turned the ball over on downs on their own 33-yard line.

The Bison used strong running in this drive from sophomore Cameron Maciejewski, who rushed for 29 yards on four carries before quarterback Bryn Thompson took it in from 3 yards out. The extra point kick was blocked and it was 13-0 Hot Springs with 1:42 remaining in the third.

The Bison had another good chance to score after the Comets turned the ball over on downs but they missed a 30-yard field goal attempt.

At 4-1, the Bison also have 40.600 power points and have moved into 15th place in the 16-team playoff system for 11B.

Kramer said he told his players that it is all about getting better every play, every rep, if they want to make a playoff run.

The Bison host Lakota Tech Friday at Woodward Field in their annual homecoming contest.