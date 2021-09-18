Defense leads Bison to shutout of Comets

For the fourth time in five games this season, the Hot Springs football team relied on its defense to carry itself to victory.
It was a good thing, considering its continued offensive struggles. Hot Springs got into the end zone twice against Rapid City Christian Saturday night at Hart Ranch, and it was enough for the 13-0 Black Hills Conference win.
The win moved the Bison to 4-1 on the season, with all four wins shutout victories. The only points Hot Springs has given up this season was in the 14-0 loss to St. Thomas More.
In a game that was hampered by mistakes, neither team was able to move the football with any type of rhythm. Even in defeat, Rapid City Christian, in its first season of 11-man football, unofficially had more total yards than the Bison — 115-91.
But the Bison took advantage of a fumble recovery for a short field score in the first quarter and another short-field touchdown in the third quarter after a bad snap that led to the Comets turning the ball over on downs.
"It didn't even feel like we got off the bus. We didn't get any better tonight,” said veteran Hot Springs head coach Ben Kramer said. “I think Rapid City Christian got better tonight. Those guys played hard and we're fortunate to walk out of here with a win."
The Bison had 74 yards on the ground and another 17 through the air with about 38 plays from scrimmage.
That won't get it done, Kramer said.
"We were deep in the playbook, we were making stuff up a little bit as we were trying to get something positive to happen," Kramer said. "They (Christian) played really well defensively and fortunately we matched them up defensively and kept them out of the end zone.
"We need to be able to move the ball more effectively."
Rapid City Christian head coach Nathan Long said he has a lot of respect for Hot Springs and was pleased with his team’s effort.
"We have watched their other games and watching them play live, it is impressive. They play a solid game and they are well coached," Long said.
The Bison got on the board first after senior defensive lineman Hunter Haines recovered a Comet fumble on the Christian 16-yard line.
Two plays later junior running back Landon Iverson shot straight up the middle for an 11-yard touchdown run and the Bison led 7-0 after the Will Gilbertson kick with 6:40 to play in the opening quarter.
The Comets missed out on a golden opportunity to get on the scoreboard after quarterback Sam Fischer appeared to score on a nice 16-yard run. But the score was nullified on a false start penalty. Fischer was also flagged after the play was dead, moving the ball back to the 36-yard line. Rapid City Christian turned the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on 4th and 21.
“We had a few penalties and dropped a few passes, but we hung right with them," Long said. "I'm proud of our guys, but it is just very disappointing the final outcome."
By halftime, the two teams combined for just 94 total yards of offense. The two teams continued to not be able to move the ball until the Bison took advantage of another short-field situation, when the Comets turned the ball over on downs on their own 33-yard line.
The Bison used strong running in this drive from sophomore Cameron Maciejewski, who rushed for 29 yards on four carries before quarterback Bryn Thompson took it in from 3 yards out. The extra point kick was blocked and it was 13-0 Hot Springs with 1:42 remaining in the third.
The Bison had another good chance to score after the Comets turned the ball over on downs but they missed a 30-yard field goal attempt.
At 4-1, the Bison also have 40.600 power points and have moved into 15th place in the 16-team playoff system for 11B.
Kramer said he told his players that it is all about getting better every play, every rep, if they want to make a playoff run.
The Bison host Lakota Tech Friday at Woodward Field in their annual homecoming contest.
"I just think we just took five steps backwards," he said. "After the game what we talked about was, ‘yeah it is homecoming and there are distractions, but when we get to practice, all of that stuff goes away. Flip the switch and get things figured out.’ We need to make up ground during practice this week."
Sophomore running back Drake Lindberg led the Comets with 51 yards rushing and Fischer was unofficially 10-of-25 passing for 92 yards and one interception.
The loss dropped the Comets to 1-3 on the season, but Long said he sees improvement in the team and he is optimistic about its future.
'I'm really proud of our guys. They have made a lot of adjustments this year just based on our injuries, based on changing to 11-man," he said. "They have handled it well but a little better execution I think we can be contenders."
Rapid City Christian is on the road next Friday against Bennett County in Martin.