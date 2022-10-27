Defense sends Wall to 3rd straight semifinal with dogfight win over Bon Homme

WALL — The Wall football team has made it clear for months that their goal this year is to get to the DakotaDome, and they won’t settle for anything less. After Thursday night’s game, they’re one win away, but their semifinal berth didn’t come without plenty of tense moments.

The Eagles needed a stop in the final minute of regulation as Bon Homme was driving, needing a touchdown and 2-point conversion to level the score. On fourth-and-12 from the opposing 23-yard line, Cavaliers quarterback Riley Rothschadl, having already converted a pair of fourth downs to keep his squad’s season alive, dropped back and aired out a pass past the sticks.

Brodi Sundall was all over it, however, knocking the ball out of the air to force the turnover on downs with less than 20 seconds left to give Wall the stop it needed and clinch a 20-12 victory in the Class 9AA quarterfinals and help send the Eagles to their third straight semifinal.

“My heart dropped. I’ll be honest, my heart dropped,” Wall lineman Norman Livermont said of the final play. “I got so excited, I threw my mouthguard out. I was so pumped up, but yeah it was really good.”

Defense carried the top-seeded Eagles (10-0) as high snaps, many of which sailed over QB Burk Blasius’s head and led to massive losses of yardage, plagued their offense, which scored their fewest points of the season. Livermont finished with three sacks to headline their stout defensive unit that held the No. 8 Cavaliers (6-4) to 4 for 12 on third down.

“It’s weird, right? Because we’ve always just been able to count on our offense, and tonight we had to count on our defense, so that’s really nice to see that we’re an entire unit,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “It’s not just this flashy offense that everyone’s used to, we’ve got a defense that can respond.”

Blasius completed 15 of 22 passes for 213 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cedar Amiotte rushed for 65 yards on 18 carries, scored a pair of touchdowns and caught four passes for 68 yards. Blair Blasius and Mason Heath both hauled in three receptions, for 59 and 17 yards, respectively, and Stran Williams caught two passes, one for a touchdown.

The Bon Homme offense ran through Rothschadl, who ended 9 of 27 for 128 yards and one touchdown, and also picked up 115 rushing yards on 18 carries and a touchdown. He also picked off Burk Blasius on defense.

“That was probably the best team we’ve played in three or four years. That was outstanding. Cheers to those guys,” Livermont said of Bon Homme. “It was just the level of intensity, and I’m pretty sure just the quarterfinals. Everybody is fighting to get that title.”

The Eagles looked poised for another offensive onslaught after they scored on the game’s opening drive, a 2-yard rush by Amiotte on his fifth straight carry, to take an early 7-0 lead. But they struggled from there, as overhead snaps on their next two drives, one that went for a loss of 15 and led to a punt and another on second-on-goal from the 10 that the Cavaliers recovered, kept them out of the end zone.

“It’s the first time we’re in a really competitive game and this is (our center’s) first year playing as a starter as center,” Heathershaw said. “But we’ll get it fixed next week and we’ll move on.”

They were also on the receiving end of a missed call by the officials after Rothschadl’s hand slipped on a pass attempt, a clear fumble that Livermont picked up and returned for the touchdown, but the play was ruled incomplete.

Bon Homme got on the board with 1:33 to play in the opening frame when Rothschadl hit Chapin Cooper for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth-and-17. The Cavs elected for the go-ahead 2-point attempt, but failed as the Eagles retained a 7-6 lead.

Wall recovered from an overhead snap on a drive in the second quarter and moved the chains after facing a second-and-28, converting a fourth-and-6. The Eagles then converted two more third downs, with the second coming on a third-and-goal where Burk Blasius found Williams short of the goal line, but Williams bounded the rest of the way for the 5-yard touchdown with 1:50 left to cap off a 12-play, 58-yard drive. They elected for the 2-point try and a two-possession lead, but also failed.

The Cavaliers marched their two-minute offense down the field before halftime and picked up a first-and-goal from the 1 with less than 10 seconds remaining. A false start pushed them back to the 6, then Rothschadl rolled out and tried to find a target in the end zone as time expired, but his pass landed short and incomplete as the Eagles came up with the goal-line stand to maintain a seven-point advantage.

“You talk about momentum,” Heathershaw said. “We’re up just by a touchdown, and they’re on the goal line, and we stuff them. Man, that’s huge. Defense brought it tonight.”

Bon Homme had another chance to tie it up, receiving the second-half kickoff, but was forced to punt. Then Wall moved the ball to the 38, but a fourth-and-8 pass from Burk Blasius was intercepted by Rothschadl. The turnover led to a Cavaliers touchdown, as Rothschadl ran in a 3-yard keeper on fourth-and-goal with 1:40 left in the third to cut their deficit to one at 13-12, but another failed 2-point attempt halted their chance to pull ahead.

With three and a half minutes to play in the fourth quarter and staring at a fourth-and-8 from their own 18, the Cavaliers chose to go for it, but Rothschadl, looking for a receiver, was tripped up by Livermont for a 3-yard loss and a turnover on downs. On the very next play, Amiotte slipped to the outside on a run, broke a tackle and scored a 15-yard touchdown to give the Eagles some breathing room, leading 20-12 with 3:19 remaining after Blair Blasius’s PAT.

The Bon Homme offense went back out onto the field one last time, converted two game-saving fourth downs and moved the ball 46 yards, but they ran out of luck on their third fourth-down attempt as Sundall came up with the deflection and one Wall kneel-down ran out the clock.

“Our guys just dug their heels in and bonded together,” Heathershaw said. “Our seniors and our captains I think are what got the win for us. They wanted it.”

Wall will host No. 4 Hamlin (9-1) in the semifinals next Thursday for a state title game berth that has eluded the program for the last 11 years.

“We’ve still got a pretty heavy chip on our shoulder from the last couple years, so I think a lot of people are looking forward to this next one,” Heathershaw said. “Our community, our alumni kids who have graduated in the last three to four years, who have helped us create this culture here in Wall, and a lot of people will be pulling for us, so hopefully we can knock down that wall and get to the next level and hopefully come back with a state championship.”