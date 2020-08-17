Defenseman Auk returns to Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Moday that defenseman Mark Auk has signed with the team for the 2020-21 ECHL season.
Auk joins fellow defenseman Brandon Fehd, goaltenders Adam Carlson and Gordon Defiel, veteran forward Mike Hedden, and Tyler Coulter and Cedric Montminy as players signed to the 2020-21 Rush roster.
Auk was acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears (through the Toledo Walleye) at last season’s trade deadline in a deal for Alex Sakellaropoulos. The 6-foot, 190-pound blue-liner played in the last game of the season with the Rush, earning an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Utah Grizzlies. Before joining the Rush, he appeared in 30 games with Toledo, earning three goals and 10 points along with a +5 rating.
“I wasn’t in Rapid City long, but I got a great feeling with Coach Tetrault and this organization in my brief time here. It’s a great opportunity for me to play here, so I decided to come back for a full season,” Auk said. “For the Rush fans that didn’t get to see me play, I bring a smooth skating, offensive style to the defenseman position. I try to play unselfishly, use my body, and do the little things that are necessary to being a complete player both on the ice and in the locker room. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to be the best ‘me’ that I can be in every sense."
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault said Auk’s re-signing is a crucial signing for their back-end heading into next season.
"Mark Auk is going to be a game-changer for the Rush in 2020-21. I was disappointed he only got one game with us before the season ended, but fans could see immediately why we acquired him at the trade deadline," Tetrualt said. "He’s going to play top d-pair minutes, while also anchoring our top power play unit. Mark has an incredible knack for the offensive side of the blue line, and has an outstanding first pass, which is very hard to teach to young hockey players."
High school boys golf
Lincoln leads Warrior/Lynx Invite
Sioux Falls Lincoln has the early lead over Sioux Falls O'Gorman after the first day of the Warrior/Lynx Invitational at the Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls.
The Patriots shot an opening 299, one stroke ahead of O'Gorman. Watertown is third with a 308, followed by Harrisburg at 309 and Yankton with a 315.
Rapid City Stevens is seventh at 325. Spearfish is eighth at 335 and Rapid City Central is 11th in the 16-team tournament with a 348.
Individually, Jake Owens of Watertown and Bennett Gerats of Lincoln are tied for first with 71s, followed by Wiilliam Sanford of O'Gorman with a 72. Noah Swartz of Stevens is tied with Nash Stenberg of Lincoln and Luke Honner of Lincoln for fourth with 74s.
Sam Grout of Spearfish and Seth Stock of Central are tied for 18th with a 79.
The final day of the tournament begins Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Brandon Municipal Golf Course.
