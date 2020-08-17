Defenseman Auk returns to Rush

Auk was acquired from the Orlando Solar Bears (through the Toledo Walleye) at last season’s trade deadline in a deal for Alex Sakellaropoulos. The 6-foot, 190-pound blue-liner played in the last game of the season with the Rush, earning an assist in a 7-4 loss to the Utah Grizzlies. Before joining the Rush, he appeared in 30 games with Toledo, earning three goals and 10 points along with a +5 rating.

“I wasn’t in Rapid City long, but I got a great feeling with Coach Tetrault and this organization in my brief time here. It’s a great opportunity for me to play here, so I decided to come back for a full season,” Auk said. “For the Rush fans that didn’t get to see me play, I bring a smooth skating, offensive style to the defenseman position. I try to play unselfishly, use my body, and do the little things that are necessary to being a complete player both on the ice and in the locker room. At the end of the day, I’m just trying to be the best ‘me’ that I can be in every sense."