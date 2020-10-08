Defenseman Eric Israel to return to Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Thursday that defenseman Eric Israel will return to the team for the 2020-21 campaign.

Israel re-joins the Rush following his rookie season as a professional. The 5-foot-9, 181-pounder had one goal and 17 points in 52 games in the 2019-20 season. He was originally acquired in a trade from Fort Wayne, and made his professional debut with the Rush on Oct.19.

“I can’t begin to express how excited I am to be back wearing a Rush uniform. We have some unfinished business to take care of, and I hope to help finish it in my return to the team,” Israel said. “Last year, I couldn’t have asked for a better experience as a first-year professional. Rapid City was such a first-class community, and the Rush were a first-class organization. I learned so much about being a better professional and person.

"Next year, my goal is to be more consistent in all facets of the game by bringing a more physical element to my game while chipping in even more offensively on a regular basis. With key returning teammates of mine, and a nice mix of veterans and rookies on our new roster, I expect special things to come this year for our team and for Rush Nation.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0