Defensive adjustments power Wall boys to win over New Underwood in region tourney

“We knew we had a size advantage over most of their starters, they’re all about 6 feet,” he said. “Unfortunately, early on in the game, we didn’t get those shots to fall, but as the game progressed those shots started to go in.”

The Eagles opened the second half with a 16-0 run, with Sundall tallying the first five and hitting two shots from deep to pick up eight in the frame. Amiotte collected back-to-back buckets on the run, finishing from close range on a euro step layup and then intercepting a pass and notching an easy fastbreak score.

The Tigers’ first points of the period were scored with a minute left when Ballard drilled a corner 3, but Spotted Bear answered with a baseline drive basket to make it 41-23 entering the fourth quarter.

“We picked up our intensity a lot. We knew that we’re better than this time and we needed to pick it up,” Sundall said. “We put a lot more effort into our defense and rebounding, and that just made our offense click.”

Tines collected eight points in the final frame, completing a 3-point play with 1:48 remaining to extend the Eagle’s margin to 21 points at 51-30. Wall outscored New Underwood 31-12 in the second half.