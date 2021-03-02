Defensive adjustments power Wall boys to win over New Underwood in region tourney

At the start of the second half in Tuesday’s playoff game against New Underwood, Wall boys' basketball head coach Ryan Dinger decided to make a change on defense, figuring the No. 4-seeded Tigers had game planned for his zone, and switched to man-to-man.
The adjustment worked to near perfection in the third quarter, as the No. 4-seeded Eagles outscored their opponents 18-3 and held them scoreless through the first seven minutes of the period, while their offense ignited under the basket to turn a three-point halftime lead into an 18-point advantage.
Turning back over to a zone defense, but adding a half-court trap, Wall finished off New Underwood in the fourth, overcoming an early first-half deficit and running away with a 54-32 victory in the first round of the Region 7B Tournament to set up a clash with No. 1 seed White River for a spot in the SoDak 16.
“We came back in a tough game,” Dinger said. “It doesn’t matter what the records are in tournaments. It’s a rivalry game, (they’re) 30 miles down the road and everybody’s coming out to win.”
Brodi Sundall scored a game-high 12 points and dished out four assists for the Eagles (10-11), while Tack Tines earned 11 points and Cayne Krogman added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Grant Madsen led the Tigers (8-12) with 11 points, while Linkin Ballard notched eight points and Cash Albers collected 10 rebounds along with seven points and three blocks.
“We went through a little bit of a rough period a few games ago, and we’ve just been trying to focus more in practice and get as much out of it as we can, especially for the seniors,” said Sundall, a freshman. “I think this helped us a lot. This win will give us a lot of motivation heading into White River.”
New Underwood connected on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter from Albers and Cole Knuppe to take a 10-4 lead. Tines came back with his squad’s first 3 of the evening, and Kaylen Spotted Bear scored on a putback, but Wall still found itself down 12-9 after one, and fell behind by its largest deficit early in the second period, trailing 17-9 following a 3 by Ballard from the top of the key.
The Eagles finally got their offense in a groove with less than five and half minutes to play in the first half when they scored six straight points, off a hard-fought bucket from 6-foot-2 Krogman under the hoop, a reverse layup by 6-foot Sundall and a bank shot from 6-foot-1 Cedar Amiotte, to cut their deficit to two.
After Madsen went 2-for-2 at the free-throw line, 6-foot-6 Nathan Law knocked down three straight field goals, his second to tie the contest and his third, a fadeaway jumper, to give Wall its first lead of the game in the final minute of the second quarter.
Dinger’s defensive adjustments helped earn his team a 23-20 advantage at intermission.
“We knew we had a size advantage over most of their starters, they’re all about 6 feet,” he said. “Unfortunately, early on in the game, we didn’t get those shots to fall, but as the game progressed those shots started to go in.”
The Eagles opened the second half with a 16-0 run, with Sundall tallying the first five and hitting two shots from deep to pick up eight in the frame. Amiotte collected back-to-back buckets on the run, finishing from close range on a euro step layup and then intercepting a pass and notching an easy fastbreak score.
The Tigers’ first points of the period were scored with a minute left when Ballard drilled a corner 3, but Spotted Bear answered with a baseline drive basket to make it 41-23 entering the fourth quarter.
“We picked up our intensity a lot. We knew that we’re better than this time and we needed to pick it up,” Sundall said. “We put a lot more effort into our defense and rebounding, and that just made our offense click.”
Tines collected eight points in the final frame, completing a 3-point play with 1:48 remaining to extend the Eagle’s margin to 21 points at 51-30. Wall outscored New Underwood 31-12 in the second half.
“I encouraged the guys before the game even started, I said hey, our goal is to hold them to 30 points. They got 20 at half, and I told them they could maybe give up 10 more and they’d meet their goal,” Dinger said. “I think (New Underwood) came in later in the fourth and scored a little bit, but our defensive intensity definitely picked up in the third quarter.”
Wall’s matchup with White River (15-5), on the road, is slated for 6 p.m. Friday. The Eagles fell 82-48 to the Tigers in their regular season meeting Feb. 4.
“It’s going to take a lot of hard and we’re going to have to come up with a good plan,” Sundall said. “But I think we’ve got a chance if we can make our shots.”