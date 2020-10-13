Defensman Beauvais re-signs with Rush

The Rapid City Rush announced Monday that defenseman Brett Beauvais has re-signed with the team for the 2020-21 campaign.
Beauvais began the 2019-20 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, earning a pair of goals and 8 points in 28 appearances. He was then traded to the Adirondack Thunder at the end of January, logging an additional assist in four games. In March, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound blue-liner was acquired for cash considerations by the Rush, and appeared in the final two games of the regular season with the club.
“Between coming back to a winning culture, and having a definitive start date to the season, there is so much to be excited about with the Rapid City Rush. I’m over the moon that I’m coming back,” Beauvais said. “Last year, I got to be a part of a great team and see success at the end of the season, and was welcomed with open arms in the brief time I was with the Rush. Next season, my goal is to be more consistent. I want to bring a stable presence to our d-corps, and be relied upon in key situations to get a big stop or help contribute to a big play. With the way our team is built, the expectation is to win."
Mines women's golfers in 7th at Pueblo
The South Dakota School of Mines women's golf team is sitting in seventh place after the first day of the Sam Proal Farmers Insurance Golf Invite at Walking Stick Golf Course in Pueblo, Colorado.
Black Hills State University opened in 10th place.
The Hardrockers posted a team score of 353, and are led by Annika Schooler, who is tied for 24th place with an 83, Jessalyn Shipp took a share of 39th place with an 89, Rianna Garland tied for 42nd place with a 90, Larissa Pawlowski carded a 91 for a share of 44th place and Abby Magee was 52nd with a 96.
The Yellow Jackets have a team score of 368 (+80) and finish the day in tenth place. Rounding out the top three after day one are Colorado Mesa (+22), Colorado Christian (+25), and Westminster (+27).
The top Yellow Jacket is Jade Burr finishing day one tied for 24th with a score of 83 (+11). Following Jade is Ashtyn Swigart tied for 39th with a round one score of 89 (+17). Next Nicole Klungness sits tied for 47th with a score of 94 (+22). Rounding out the Yellow Jackets line up are Mycah Wainscott scoring 102 (+30) and Jocelyn Olson scoring 105 (+35) in 56th and 57th respectively.
Action continued today.
