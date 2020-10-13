Defensman Beauvais re-signs with Rush

Beauvais began the 2019-20 season with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, earning a pair of goals and 8 points in 28 appearances. He was then traded to the Adirondack Thunder at the end of January, logging an additional assist in four games. In March, the 5-foot-11, 185-pound blue-liner was acquired for cash considerations by the Rush, and appeared in the final two games of the regular season with the club.

“Between coming back to a winning culture, and having a definitive start date to the season, there is so much to be excited about with the Rapid City Rush. I’m over the moon that I’m coming back,” Beauvais said. “Last year, I got to be a part of a great team and see success at the end of the season, and was welcomed with open arms in the brief time I was with the Rush. Next season, my goal is to be more consistent. I want to bring a stable presence to our d-corps, and be relied upon in key situations to get a big stop or help contribute to a big play. With the way our team is built, the expectation is to win."