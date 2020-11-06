Dell Rapids St. Mary comeback shocks Kadoka Area in 9B semis

KADOKA — Gaven Sudbeck's third touchdown of the evening gave Kadoka Area its first points of the second half, and the lead, with less than five minutes to play in the Class 9B semifinals Friday.
With a trip to the state title game on the line, the Kougars needed a stop. But after Dell Rapids St. Mary converted on fourth down, a 20-yard run set up a game-tying touchdown with 75 seconds left, and a successful 2-point attempt moved the Cardinals out in front.
Kadoka Area got the ball back in enemy territory, but after an offensive pass interference call, Dell Rapids St. Mary sealed the victory with an interception to overcome a 20-point halftime deficit and secure a spot in the championship, 30-28.
"Their size wore us down," Kougars head coach Chad Eisenbraun said. "We struggled moving the football in the second half, and you've got to give (Dell Rapids St. Mary) credit; they're a good football team. They came out fired up in the second half, like they could come back, and they did, and then we answered and then they answered, and that's the way these kind of things go, these games like this."
TJ Hamar finished 5 of 8 passing for 102 yards and two touchdowns for Kadoka Area (7-2), and ran for 31 yards on eight carries, while Sudbeck ended with 59 yards rushing on 14 carries and two touchdowns, and scored another through the air. Reece Ohrtman added 25 yards on nine carries.
Dell Rapids St. Mary (7-2) opened the contest by moving the ball into the red zone, but a fumbled snap on fourth-and-3 ended the effort. Kadoka Area took over on downs and marched 81 yards on 11 plays to get on the board off a 35-yard pitch-and-run by Sudbeck, who tip-toed down the sideline to put his team ahead.
The Kougars quickly added to their score when Tyus Williams picked off a Cardinals pass, grabbing the throw with one hand and corralling it with the other, and set his squad up at the opposing 43-yard line following a horse collar tackle penalty. Two plays later, Sudbeck hauled in a short screen pass from Hamar and sprinted 42 yards for the touchdown to make it 14-0 with 9:23 left in the second quarter.
The Cardinals went for it on fourth-and-1 at their own 41 on their ensuing drive, but failed to move the chains. The Kougars took over, already in opposing territory, and scored again when Hamar hit Dawson Reckling, who secured the catch with his fingertips, for a 25-yard touchdown to give Kadoka Area a 20-0 halftime advantage.
"They left everything out there in this game, they left everything out there all year," Eisenbraun said. "This team had the good stuff, and that's all I can say."
Dell Rapids St. Mary had a chance to get on the board before halftime when running back Connor Libis took a handoff and ran 54 yards to the goal line, but the ball was knocked loose before he could get there, and Kadoka recovered it in the end zone.
The Cardinals finally did fine the end zone on their first drive of the second half, following a three-and-out by the Kougars and their first punt of the evening, when quarterback CJ Smith connected with Ashaun Roach-Valandra on a 20-yard passing touchdown with 8:09 to play in the third quarter. They then made it a one-possession game after Smith found Roach-Valandra again on the first play of the fourth, this time from 10 yards out, and the 2-point try was successful to make it 20-14.
After a second three-and-out and punt by Kadoka Area, Libis held onto the ball as he went 62 yards on the ground and was tackled at the 2. Dell Rapids St. Mary was called for a false start on the next play, but it didn't seem to matter as Libis rushed for a 7-yard score, and the two-point attempt was converted, to give the Cardinals their first lead of the contest with 8:54 to play.
Down 22-20, a 26-yard completion from Hamar to Reckling on third-and-11, and a 21-yard run by Gabriel Fauske on his first carry of the game, helped give the Kougars a fighting chance to retake the lead. Sudbeck did just that, using a pass interference call and running 5 yards over the goal line to put his squad ahead 28-22 with 4:43 left.
"It wasn't over," Eisenbraun said he told his team after retaking the lead. "Until the clock strikes zero, these guys were never going to quit one bit. I don't have to tell them a lot, they just get it."
Libis was relentless, however, and earned 39 yards on the Cardinals game-winning drive to seize the lead for good. On a critical fourth-and-5 from his own 40, Smith tossed up a pass to Roach-Valandra, who came down with the catch and shook off defenders for a 26-yard gain. Libis also had a 20-yard spurt before scoring from 7 yards out with 1:15 to play.
Hamar then threw an incompletion on Kadoka's last-ditch effort before completing a first down to Sudbeck that was called back for offensive pass interference. He then chucked a deep pass on second-and-25 that landed short of its target and into the hands of Libis for the game-sealing interception.
After collecting 167 yards of offense in the first half, the Kougars managed just 91 yard in the second half while allowing 222 yards from the Cardinals in the final two quarters after giving up 131 yards in the first two.
"It's been a heck of a year, 2020 has, and these guys did things that we've never done in school history," Eisenbraun said. "They love each other, and they played that way, and they just did things that just, I don't know how to explain it."
Dell Rapids St. Mary will play Wolsey-Wessington (9-1) in the Class 9B state championship next week.
