Dell Rapids St. Mary comeback shocks Kadoka Area in 9B semis

The Cardinals finally did fine the end zone on their first drive of the second half, following a three-and-out by the Kougars and their first punt of the evening, when quarterback CJ Smith connected with Ashaun Roach-Valandra on a 20-yard passing touchdown with 8:09 to play in the third quarter. They then made it a one-possession game after Smith found Roach-Valandra again on the first play of the fourth, this time from 10 yards out, and the 2-point try was successful to make it 20-14.

After a second three-and-out and punt by Kadoka Area, Libis held onto the ball as he went 62 yards on the ground and was tackled at the 2. Dell Rapids St. Mary was called for a false start on the next play, but it didn't seem to matter as Libis rushed for a 7-yard score, and the two-point attempt was converted, to give the Cardinals their first lead of the contest with 8:54 to play.

Down 22-20, a 26-yard completion from Hamar to Reckling on third-and-11, and a 21-yard run by Gabriel Fauske on his first carry of the game, helped give the Kougars a fighting chance to retake the lead. Sudbeck did just that, using a pass interference call and running 5 yards over the goal line to put his squad ahead 28-22 with 4:43 left.