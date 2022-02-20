Delzer’s overtime goal sends Sabres to playoff in inaugural season

Kael Delzer clinched a playoff bid for the Badlands Sabres with a power-play goal at 57 seconds in overtime to secure a 5-4 win over the Yellowstone Quake Sunday at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

The situation looked bleak for the Sabres late in the second period when it trailed Yellowstone 2-0.

Quake goalie Edvin Falkenstrom kept Badlands from scoring in four straight periods over two days, but Keagon Holloway broke the drought at 18:20 and sparked a late push to force overtime.

“You have to give credit to our guys, we were down by two and came back twice and then finished it off in overtime,” head coach Brendon Hodge said. “All the credit in the world goes to the players in the locker room for what they did. It was a good game, and it makes a coach a little nervous but it was a good game.”

Badlands entered the third period trailing 3-2 but Hunter Fishbach tied the game at three with a power-play goal at 10:08.

The Quake regained a 4-3 advantage at 15:34 in the third period but Delzer scored a power-play goal at 17:52 to send the game to overtime and sealed the deal less than one minute into the overtime period.

“I was just trying to find the soft spot,” Delzer said. “The puck was wheeling around the net and I was looking for an open area to get a pass lane through. Then Vockler passed well, I tried to get it through the net and it just happened to go through.”

The Sabres improved to 19-24-2 on the season and showed grit down the stretch. They outshot the Quake 52-32 in the contest and 26-6 in the third period and overtime.

Holloway finished the game with a pair of goals in the second period that brought life to Badlands after struggling to get the puck past Falkenstrom. He was at a loss for words after the game when he tried to describe what the win meant for the Sabres in year one.

“I can’t say anything more, I just love playing puck and being on the ice,” Holloway said.

Delzer filled in more color about the significance a playoff berth carries for the players in the locker room.

“It’s awesome with all the sacrifice and how we have all come together as a family,” he said. “We didn’t know the guy to our left or right, and now we are so close, and showed everybody what we can do by making the playoffs.”

Hodge recalled the process of starting a new team with low expectations entering an established league.

“Words can’t really describe it,” Hodge said. “I was telling the team that when we were thinking about doing this I had no idea that we were going to be a playoff contender. You never know what you are going to get with a new team, not everybody can be the Vegas Golden Knights.

Hodge stressed that this accomplishment is just the beginning for the Sabres and said he wants to make a splash in the NA3HL playoffs next month.

“What we’ve done this first year is a huge step, we aren’t done and we are going to continue getting better to make a big impact in the playoffs," he said.

The Sabres return to the ice at 7:05 p.m. on Friday as they host the Gillette Wild in a two game set at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

