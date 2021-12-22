Delzer scores twice as Sabres finish NA3HL Showcase with win

Trailing 1-0 in the third period, Rapid City native Kael Delzer potted a pair of goals in a one-minute span to give the Badlands Sabres a 2-1 lead.

The Sabres held off the Louisiana Drillers for the remaining 16 and a half minutes to close out their final game at the NA3HL Showcase with a win at the National Sports Center Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota.

Seth Stock and Adam Kahpeaysewat added assists in the victory, while Brooks McLean made 23 saves in net. Badlands (14-15-1) finished the event with a 2-1 record.

After a scoreless first period, Louisiana (10-11-2), hailing from Lafayette, got on the board with a power-play at 4:13.

The Sabres, who were outshot 24-14, finally tallied a goal when Stock scored at 2:29 of the third period to even things at 1-1. He followed his first goal with his second, notched just 60 seconds later, to put Badlands in front.

The Sabres then kept the Drillers out of the net for the rest of the period. They'll return to action on New Year's Eve to host the Helena Bighorns at Roosevelt Ice Arena before playing their New Year's Day game at The Monument Ice Arena.

