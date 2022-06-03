Denim Young re-signs with Sabres

"We are very excited that Denim has decided to sign back with us" Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. "He brings a competitive edge with him that we are hoping will spread throughout the whole team this season.

"Denim came to us from (the now defunct Missoula Bruins) and he really impressed me as a coach by the way he competed everyday, whether it was practice or games," Hodge said. "He was always a player who would come up to me after practice wanting to get better at his trait and asking for input. We will be counting on him for his leadership, as well as his everything else he brings to the table."