 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
JUNIOR HOCKEY

Denim Young re-signs with Sabres

  • 0
Denim Young

Badlands Sabres defenseman Denim Young (right) helps shield the puck to allow goalie Maxim Currie to make a save in the second period of an Oct. 9, 2021 game against the Butte Cobras at Roosevelt Park Ice Arena.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

The Badlands Sabres announced Friday that defenseman Denim Young has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

"We are very excited that Denim has decided to sign back with us" Sabres head coach Brendon Hodge said. "He brings a competitive edge with him that we are hoping will spread throughout the whole team this season.

Young, a Billings, Montana native who turned 20 years old in April, scored one goal and collected 13 assists in 45 games played with Badlands in its inaugural season. The 5-foot-7, 155-pound right-hander also posted a plus-minus rating of plus-2.

"Denim came to us from (the now defunct Missoula Bruins) and he really impressed me as a coach by the way he competed everyday, whether it was practice or games," Hodge said. "He was always a player who would come up to me after practice wanting to get better at his trait and asking for input. We will be counting on him for his leadership, as well as his everything else he brings to the table."

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how the U.S. could still meet its 2030 Paris Climate Agreement claims

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News