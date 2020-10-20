Dennis and Jared Tiefenthaler looking to help hitters with Seam Readers

The Tiefenthalers have met Pete Rose twice, and in one meeting Jared asked him why the skill was not being taught more.

"I asked him, 'Did you go up there trying to seam read, or were you innately doing it?' He said, 'I was innately doing it,'" he said.

Rose did a 20-second video for the Tiefenthalers with a testimony featured on the back of their book.

"You have to know what the seams look like so you know what pitch it is. It's not that hard to do ..." Rose said.

Dennis often stops in spring training to visit with Maddon. He too has given the book a testimonial.

"You are better reading seams than you are guessing what pitch is coming next. Guessing is a way to hit, but you are just playing the odds. Reading seams gives you a better chance to succeed," Maddon said.

The Tiefenthalers were also featured in a story this last spring in baseballamerica.com.