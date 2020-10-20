Dennis and Jared Tiefenthaler looking to help hitters with Seam Readers

Dennis Tiefenthaler is old school and Jared Tiefenthaler is the analytics guy.
Together, father and son have written the baseball book, "Seam Reader: The Hidden Art of Hitting," as well as developed a training app that helps hitters read the seams of baseballs and softballs.
"The whole goal was to just get kids to know what the spin is," Dennis said Saturday at the Young Center in Spearfish. "Take a 10-year old kid and show him these rotations, and see how good he will be at 16."
It all started when Dennis was in college at Yavapai College in Prescott, Arizona.
A four-sport star at Armour, he was taken by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 19th round of the 1980 Major League Baseball draft. Later in college, he was drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round before. He also played in the Angels organization under Joe Maddon.
"I like to say these guys didn't know my name, and they didn't care," Dennis said of when he first went to college in Arizona. "I played one game out of 60 that year, but I learned a ton about the game. I learned to hit."
He credited his coach Rod Soesbe for showing him a drill that basically led him to developing Seam Readers.
Soesbe told him to cut out some paper baseballs of different pitches and put them on his full-length mirror in his room where he would see them in real time. He was instructed to back up and take dry swings at them every night, 400-500 times a day.
"So what happens? After two months your brain has seen thousands of pitches," he said. "That is what vision training was back in 1980. Did it work? I think it did."
In a minor-league game being coached by Joe Maddon three years later, Tiefenthaler, who had 20/10 vision, struck out on a 1-2 slider by a former teammate. The pitcher later told him he should have known that he was going to throw the slider because that is what he always throws on a 1-2 count.
"I went to Coach Maddon and said, 'Joe, am I doing it right?' He said, 'Dennis, you're doing it right. You are reading pitches, you are reading rotations out of pitchers' hands. You're not guessing what is coming next or not picking up a pitcher's tendencies.'"
When Tiefenthaler was done playing, he coached his kids — Michael, Samantha and Jared — and he taught them to read seams and not be guess hitters.
Walking with his father Ken after one of Samantha's softball games, he told him about the mirror idea, and his father, who he calls the "greatest baseball guy I know," had never heard of such a thing.
"So I wondered, who else doesn't know about it?" Dennis said.
Back in the early 2000s, Tiefenthaler wanted to try to build a virtual reality hitting platform, but he was told by a patent attorney in Arizona that they didn't have the technology for it.
Fast-forward to 2016 when Jared signed a letter-of-intent to play football at Black Hills State University. An entrepreneur major at BHSU, Jared took his dad's ideas and they wrote a book together before turning those ideas into modern technology, developing an app and possibly more.
"I knew the new technology was there and I knew we could make it into an app," Jared said. "My whole life I was taught this way and my dad called it seam reading. I thought everybody called it that and everybody knew about it. It turns out nobody really knew about the skill, let alone the name."
After participating in the South Dakota School of Mines Business Plan competition, the Tiefenthalers decided to develop the app after Jared graduated from BHSU in the spring of 2018.
They have a couple other products they are looking to develop and are in Rapid City and the Black Hills this week to showcase their ideas.
"I have some good business ties up here," Jared said. "Rapid City and the Black Hills is booming with business development. Obviously Mines could help a lot with what we plan on doing, as well as at Black Hills State. I love this area; we just want to be here. There are amazing opportunities."
Jared said they have had "crazy success" in the first months, with over 25,000 downloads since April. The Texas Rangers have been using it, and their No. 1 draft pick, Josh Jung, is the best seam reader on the app.
The Tiefenthalers have met Pete Rose twice, and in one meeting Jared asked him why the skill was not being taught more.
"I asked him, 'Did you go up there trying to seam read, or were you innately doing it?' He said, 'I was innately doing it,'" he said.
Rose did a 20-second video for the Tiefenthalers with a testimony featured on the back of their book.
"You have to know what the seams look like so you know what pitch it is. It's not that hard to do ..." Rose said.
Dennis often stops in spring training to visit with Maddon. He too has given the book a testimonial.
"You are better reading seams than you are guessing what pitch is coming next. Guessing is a way to hit, but you are just playing the odds. Reading seams gives you a better chance to succeed," Maddon said.
The Tiefenthalers were also featured in a story this last spring in baseballamerica.com.
Jared said that what they're doing can be developed into a measurable statistic. He said that when it comes to vision in baseball, all they test is the normal eye test. When they talked to Jung, he said he has 20-20 vision, and in MLB, that is below average for the league. But when you put him on the app, Jung is the best seam reader in the world and a good hitter.
"There's a missing link there," he said. "We plan on developing what we call the Seam Reader Score, which takes our technology and tests users, not if they know what the pitch is, but how fast they know the pitch is.
"This is a skill tested on a computer that directly translates to real life."
Jared said there needs to be a baseball statistic that measures how well a player sees a pitch. "It is pretty simple in my opinion and the eye test isn't doing it," he said.
"It's an old school skill. Our book is called 'Seam Reading: The Hidden Art of Hitting,' and it could be called the, 'Lost Art of Hitting.' Since they have been charting pitchers more and more, the skill is gone away at the upper level because they can just rely on these tendencies and guess. Back in the day when Ted Williams and all of those guys were playing, they didn't have that. They had to pick the spin up to seam read."
