Denny Menholt Group purchases 400 Thanksgiving meals

The Denny Menholt Group in Rapid City made a donation to Youth & Family Services that allowed YFS to purchase Thanksgiving meals for families in need who are enrolled in YFS programs. Timmons Market allowed YFS to purchase the food at a discounted rate so the donated funds could be stretched further.

On Thursday morning, Timmons Market delivered the food to YFS’ site on East Adams Street in Rapid City. The YFS staff will organize the food into meal baskets before it's distributed. Each family will receive a turkey, two cans of corn, five pounds of potatoes, gravy, Jell-O, dinner rolls and a pie.

This is the third year Denny Menholt Group and Timmons Market have partnered with YFS to provide Thanksgiving meals to families in need in our community.