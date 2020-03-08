DENR issues air pollution alert for parts of the area

Early Sunday morning, the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources issued an air pollution alert for dust for Rapid City west of the area commonly referred to as ‘The Gap’. The alert is relayed by the National Weather Service.

The alert is issued from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday. You can check the air quality report online here.

Northwest winds are forecasted to increase this afternoon to 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to 40 miles per hour. Winds are forecasted to subside by mid-evening. The gusty winds will suspend fine dust in the air over west Rapid City, producing poor air quality.

The Rapid City Air Quality Office recommends the elderly, young and anyone with respiratory problems to avoid excessive physical exertion and exposure to the outside air.

