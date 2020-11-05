Denver's Lock will keep busting moves

"And quite honestly, it brings the offense together. We all have a lot of fun doing it," Lock said. "It brings a fun joy to talk about it, even go back afterward and watch it and be like, 'What were you doing right there?' It's just a fun thing we all like to do.

"I'm part of a younger generation of football that might have a little more fun as far as dancing goes," Lock added. "I've been a music guy my whole life and that's kind of who I am."

Lock wasn't breaking out too many moves before Sunday. After throwing a touchdown pass on the Broncos' second drive in the opener against the Titans two months ago, he sprained his right rotator cuff in Week 2 and missed several weeks.

He returned at New England last month and became the youngest quarterback — he turns 24 next week — ever to win at Gillette Stadium despite all six of Denver's scoring drives ending in field goals.

His streak without a touchdown throw reached 45 drives Sunday before he threw a 9-yard TD pass to fellow Missouri alum Albert Okwuegbunam, followed by a 40-yard touchdown toss to DaeSean Hamilton before his 1-yard strike to Hamler.

Lock said that outburst doesn't mean anyone's exhaling as the Broncos (3-4) prepare to visit the Atlanta Falcons (2-6) on Sunday.