Department of Health releases form for COVID-19 vaccination event assistance
  • Updated
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of health for the South Dakota Department of Health

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The South Dakota Department of Health released Thursday an online assistance form for schools, colleges and universities, living centers, businesses, and community and faith-based organizations to request help in hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event with a local provider. This is in addition to the county-by-county map linking residents to vaccination administration sites.

“Choosing to get vaccinated is the best way to combat COVID-19 for both individuals and communities. More shots in arms will result in a quicker path out of this pandemic,” said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health. “In addition to the many places people can already receive a vaccine, working with local leaders is key to making vaccines available to all who want them.”

Organizations looking to host a local vaccination event can fill out a secure online request form here. Interested groups will be asked questions about their organization, location, contact information, and any needs for carrying out a vaccination event. After submitting the form, the organization will be paired with a COVID-19 vaccine provider who will help the group host the event. The form is intended for groups who have 40 or more members interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

This process allows for localization of vaccination efforts and neutralizes barriers by offering the vaccine in accessible spaces such as workplaces, schools, and community events. 

