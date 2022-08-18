Department of Health reminds families about the importance immunizations

The South Dakota Department of Health wants to remind families that August is National Immunization Awareness Month, and with the back-to-school season in full swing, childhood immunizations can help protect the health of children and youth now and in the future. “Making sure that your child sees their doctor for well-child visits and recommended immunizations is one of the best things you can do to protect your child and community from serious diseases that are easily spread,” said Joan Adam, Department Secretary. “If you think you might be behind on your child’s immunization schedule, talk with your medical provider to determine what is best for you and your family to get back on track.” It’s easy to catch up by scheduling a well-child visit with your medical provider. During the visit, your child can get their recommended immunizations, you can track their growth and development, and you can discuss any other questions or concerns about their health.