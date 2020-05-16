Department of Health says Rapid Ride driver may have exposed riders to coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

PIERRE, S.D. – State Health officials announced Saturday, May 16, that a Rapid Ride Transit driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual worked while able to transmit the virus to others on these dates:

Saturday, May 9th; 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

Rapid Ride Jefferson Route

Monday, May 11th; 1:20 p.m. -5:50 p.m.

Rapid Ride Washington Route

Due to the risk of exposure, customers who used this service during the specified dates should monitor for symptoms for 14 days after the date they visited.

A CDC screening tool is available at COVID.SD.GOV, which can help recommend when to call your medical provider if you develop symptoms.

State Health officials remind all South Dakotans to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Refrain from touching your eyes, nose and mouth.