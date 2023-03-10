A deployment ceremony for the South Dakota Army National Guard's 216th Fire Fighting Team is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 16 in the Range Road Armory in Rapid City.
The public is encouraged to attend. The 216th Fire Fighting Team is a Rapid City-based unit that is departing for a year-long federal deployment to support fire fighting and base operations in the United States European Command area of operations. The unit will report to Fort Bliss, Texas to complete additional training prior to deployment overseas.
The 216th previously deployed to Romania in 2017-2018 in support of Operation Freedom Sentinel.
Planned speakers for the ceremony include Gov. Kristi Noem, Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, and Maj. Gen. Jeff Marlette, SDNG Adjutant General.