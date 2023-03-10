A deployment ceremony for the South Dakota Army National Guard's 216th Fire Fighting Team is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 16 in the Range Road Armory in Rapid City.

The public is encouraged to attend. The 216th Fire Fighting Team is a Rapid City-based unit that is departing for a year-long federal deployment to support fire fighting and base operations in the United States European Command area of operations. The unit will report to Fort Bliss, Texas to complete additional training prior to deployment overseas.