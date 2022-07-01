Deputy presented award for helping stabbing victim

Pennington County Sheriff’s Deputy Anthony White received a Medal for Meritorious Service on Thursday. The medal can be awarded for an act that results in the saving of a life but which involves no personal danger to the employee.

Sgt. Jeremy Milstead nominated White for the award for his actions at a July 30, 2021 incident where White rendered aid to a stabbed man.

According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call around 2 a.m. reporting a stabbing incident near Elk Vale Road and Interstate 90 in Box Elder. Ernie Petersen, the victim, was being transported to the hospital in a red Ford F-250 truck.

Law enforcement directed the driver to pull in the parking lot of the Flying J in Box Elder. White, who was on patrol in the area, heard the call come in and drove to meet the vehicle.

“I just drove there. I actually arrived at the exact same time that they did,” White said. “As soon as they arrived, the victim got out of the passenger side and I could tell that he had very serious wounds.”

Petersen had “very serious” wounds and was bleeding “quite profusely” from his neck and chest area. White applied pressure to the wounds. In a statement, the PCSO said White coordinated the emergency response of medical and law enforcement personnel while he tended to the victim.

“It is without a doubt that had Deputy White not responded as quickly and as decisively, the outcome would have been much different,” the PCSO said in a statement. “His calm and controlled demeanor, compassion, and ability to effectively coordinate first responder resources represents the epitome of what is a first responder. Deputy White’s superior performance and dedication to duty reflect great credit upon himself, the Patrol Division, and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.”

White has received the Meritorious Service Award in the past and the Medal of Distinguished Service.

“I feel proud to work for an agency that recognizes the hard work that its employees put forward, so it feels good in that respect that our agency cares about us enough to recognize us,” White said.

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.