Desire to rebuild Mount Marty basketball program fueled Allan Bertram's decision to leave Central

On April 19, Mount Marty University announced the hiring of Allan Bertram as the new head coach of its women’s basketball program.

For the last two seasons, Bertram served in the same role at Rapid City Central and helped return the program to the Class AA State Tournament in consecutive seasons.

Bertram relished the opportunity to develop student-athletes and improve the standing of the Central program, but felt ready to embrace a new challenge and serve as a positive influence for college students on the verge of adulthood.

“The one area I really have never been able to help and guide kids is at the collegiate level,” Bertram told The Journal. “For me, it's fulfilling and is the closest step from school to adulthood. To really help mold people and guide them and give them opportunities to be successful as they hit the ground running is what really excites me.”

Bertram said he views his new role as an opportunity for personal growth. That door opened at Mount Marty after the state tournament in March.

When Bertram took over at Central ahead of the 2020-21 season, he inherited a program in need of a solid foundation. At that point, the Cobblers had finished with a losing record for three consecutive seasons. In Year 1, Bertram led Central to an 11-11 record and an eighth place finish at State. This year, Central finished 17-7 and recorded a seventh-place finish at State.

Mount Marty finds itself in a similar position. The Lancers have not finished above .500 since the 2018-19 campaign, and finished this season 2-27 with a 16-game losing streak to end the year.

“Just like when we took over the program here, it was in need of repair and a rebuild, the program at Mount Marty was a Final Four team seven years ago but has really struggled the last few years,” Bertram said. “It’s a great challenge to build something back up and it makes you excited as a coach to have that opportunity.”

Two of his starters at Central, Amarae Rinto and Denna Smith, signed their National Letters of Intent earlier this month to play under Bertram for four more years.

“It’s pretty special to be able to continue and develop those ladies you have such a strong relationship with,” Bertram said. “Just knowing the kind of kids they are and the kind of players they are makes it so much easier for myself and for them to make that transition from high school to college.”

After accepting the job, Bertram immediately hit the recruiting trail. He signed 18 girls in a three-week period, many of whom are from South Dakota.

“I really want to give the kids in this area, in Sioux Falls, Rapid City and across South Dakota, an opportunity to play college basketball,” Bertram said. “We have great talent in South Dakota and we can win with kids from right here. I’m excited to provide that opportunity for kids in our state.”

In the summers, Bertram does not take a break from the hardwood. He serves as the director of Sacred Hoops, a travel basketball organization he co-founded that seeks to provide opportunities for basketball players across the state.

Even with the additional workload required to lead an NAIA program, Bertram hopes to continue his mission as the program director at Sacred Hoops.

“That won’t change any because we have so many great directors over at Sacred Hoops,” Bertram said. “My job and role at Sacred Hoops won’t change as the overall director and overseer.”

Mount Marty returns to the court under Bertram's leadership in October.

