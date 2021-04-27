Despite fewer cars on the road, fatal crashes increased in 2020 in state

In 2006, 191 people died in traffic crashes in South Dakota. Ever since, fatalities have been trending downward, with 102 reported in 2019 — the lowest total since 1947.

That is, until last year.

The pandemic kept more people at home in 2020, yet South Dakota recorded the highest traffic fatality rate since 2006, with 141 deaths on state roads.

During the late spring and early summer months, home-office work was high. Though the state didn't close down, many businesses chose to. Vacations were canceled and travel may have been down, but the exact answer to why traffic fatalities rose for the first time in more than a decade remains unclear.

“It is always hard to say from year to year why those numbers increased,” said Amanda Hossle of the Office of Highway Safety director. “We are seeing consistent contributing factors that include speeding, impaired driving, and then not wearing a seat belt. There really aren’t any outliers.”

In 2020, alcohol was a factor in 36% of fatal crashes on state roads, a nearly 11% rise from 2019.