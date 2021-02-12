Deuel's Simon sweeps Class A State gymnastics; Hot Springs fourth

Paige Simon of Deuel dominated the rest of the field at the Class A State gymnastics meet Friday in Watertown.
Simon took the top spot in all five individual events and the all-around, starting with the balance beam where she scored a 9.475.
From there, Simon was first in the floor exercise with 9.7, followed by a 9.375 in the uneven bars and a 9.575 in the vault competition.
In the all-around, Simon finished with a 38.125, while Sadie Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks was second with 35.125 and Kylie Krusemark of Madison earned third place with 34.775.
The only local competitor to finish in the top three of individual competition was Piper Cordes of Wall-Kadoka Area-Philip, who was third in the vault with 8.95.
On the team side, Deuel was first with 139.500, Madison wasn’t far behind with 137.775 and Wagner-Bon Homme rounded out the top three with 132.425.
Hot Springs finished just outside the top three with 132.025, Estelline-Hendricks was fifth with 130.600 and Chamberlain finished in sixth with 130.200.
Girls Basketball
ST. THOMAS MORE 61, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 40: St. Thomas More remained unbeaten with a win over Sioux Falls Christian Friday night in Mitchell.
The Cavaliers and Chargers kept it close in the opening half with STM taking a 24-19 advantage into the break.
More began to pull away with a 16-12 third and used a 10-1 run in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
Haleigh Timmer led the way for the Cavaliers with 21 points, six boards and six assists.
St. Thomas More (17-0) looks to keep its momentum when it plays West Central today at 1:30 p.m.
WINNER 51, PIERRE 44: Winner bounced back from an early deficit on its way to scoring a victory over Pierre on Friday.
The Governors took a 13-12 lead into the second, but the Warriors stormed back with a 14-9 second and a 20-9 third.
Pierre battled in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Winner held on for its 15th win of the season.
Bella Swedlund led the way for the Warriors with 19 points, while Ellie Brozik finished with 11.
Caytee Williams paced the Governors with 13 points and Remington Price chipped in with 10.
Winner (15-2) travels to Hill City to take on the Rangers today at 2 p.m.
WHITE RIVER 62, VIBORG-HURLEY 57: Led by a big game from Caelyn Valandra-Prue, the Tigers picked up a hard-fought win over Viborg-Hurley on Friday.
Valandra-Prue finished with 46 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and added four steals.
Sydney Voss paced Viborg-Hurley with 23 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
White River (15-1) will host Jones County on Tuesday.