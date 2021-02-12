Deuel's Simon sweeps Class A State gymnastics; Hot Springs fourth

The Cavaliers and Chargers kept it close in the opening half with STM taking a 24-19 advantage into the break.

More began to pull away with a 16-12 third and used a 10-1 run in the fourth to put the game out of reach.

Haleigh Timmer led the way for the Cavaliers with 21 points, six boards and six assists.

St. Thomas More (17-0) looks to keep its momentum when it plays West Central today at 1:30 p.m.

WINNER 51, PIERRE 44: Winner bounced back from an early deficit on its way to scoring a victory over Pierre on Friday.

The Governors took a 13-12 lead into the second, but the Warriors stormed back with a 14-9 second and a 20-9 third.

Pierre battled in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough as Winner held on for its 15th win of the season.

Bella Swedlund led the way for the Warriors with 19 points, while Ellie Brozik finished with 11.

Caytee Williams paced the Governors with 13 points and Remington Price chipped in with 10.

Winner (15-2) travels to Hill City to take on the Rangers today at 2 p.m.