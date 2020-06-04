Developer donates $333,333 to OneHeart project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the earliest supporters of OneHeart: A Place for Hope & Healing has made a large contribution to the organization.

Rapid City developer Hani Shafai delivered a check this week for $333,333 — one-third of the $1 million donation he has pledged to OneHeart over three years.

“During these hard times, the need for the OneHeart campus is greater than ever,” said Shafai, president of Dream Design International. “We are fortunate to be able to give back to our community to enhance the quality of life and provide for a better environment to help house, train, and employ those who need our help. This is not just a wish, but it is our duty to do so.”

Shafai learned of the project in August 2017 when then-project manager Charity Doyle was exploring potential properties for the project, including undeveloped land. During their meeting, Doyle described the need for both a housing component and space to locate representatives from human services agencies.