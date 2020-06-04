Developer donates $333,333 to OneHeart project

One of the earliest supporters of OneHeart: A Place for Hope & Healing has made a large contribution to the organization.
Rapid City developer Hani Shafai delivered a check this week for $333,333 — one-third of the $1 million donation he has pledged to OneHeart over three years.
“During these hard times, the need for the OneHeart campus is greater than ever,” said Shafai, president of Dream Design International. “We are fortunate to be able to give back to our community to enhance the quality of life and provide for a better environment to help house, train, and employ those who need our help. This is not just a wish, but it is our duty to do so.”
Shafai learned of the project in August 2017 when then-project manager Charity Doyle was exploring potential properties for the project, including undeveloped land. During their meeting, Doyle described the need for both a housing component and space to locate representatives from human services agencies.
Shafai then showed her four acres he owned on Kansas City Street that once belonged to National American University. He had converted student dorms into micro-apartments and two facilities on the next city block could be redesigned and renovated for provider partners. The property was tapped as the preferred site for the future transformation campus in November 2017.
“Mr. Shafai was one of the earliest supporters of what OneHeart is working to accomplish, at one point even creating his own PowerPoint presentation to promote the project to community members he came across,” said Doyle, now the executive director. “He has a solid understanding of the project and the potential it has within the community.”
The OneHeart campus is tentatively scheduled to open its doors to guests in January. Shafai’s donation has been earmarked for operating expenses in 2021, and he has committed to making two more donations in each of the next two years for a total contribution of $1 million.
