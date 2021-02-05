Developer, nonprofit announce plans for apartment complex in Rapid Valley

A nonprofit and a property-development company are bringing truly affordable housing to Rapid City.
Lloyd Companies, which has offices in Rapid City and Sioux Falls, has announced plans for Heartland Heights, a 41-unit apartment complex in Rapid Valley that will be built within a mile of Valley View Elementary School and East Middle School.
Construction is scheduled to begin this spring.
Doug Herrmann, executive director for The Club for Boys, said Lloyd Companies approached his organization several months ago about an affordable housing project. Lloyd Companies has teamed up with nonprofits to build similar housing projects in the Sioux Falls area, he said.
“We see this as a great opportunity,” Herrmann said. “We know housing is a major issue for our members and their families and particularly during this pandemic. We’re delivering food to homes and you really get to see more of what the issue is.”
Luke Neely, regional development director for Lloyd Companies, said the company’s decision to reach out to the Club for Boys fits its desire to improve the quality of life in communities they work in.
“One of the ways we do that is collaborating with nonprofits in providing affordable housing solutions to communities like Rapid City,” Neely said.
The nonprofit on North 4th Street serves between 125 and 150 boys each day. Herrmann said 10% of The Club for Boys members are homeless at some point during the year and about one-third live in substandard housing.
“Affordable housing is consistently one of the biggest challenges for our families — housing and food. The staples aren’t there. Housing is most disruptive to a family,” he said.
“Lloyd’s approached us. The more we talked, the more we saw this really fits what our long-term goal is – to help families,” Herrmann said. “Rapid City has an influx of people moving in, which impacts what’s available and affordable.”
The South Dakota Housing Development Authority awarded tax credits for the project. The Club for Boys completed an extensive application process and was notified last month they’d been approved.
Lloyd Companies will develop, build and manage Heartland Heights. No funding from The Club for Boys will be used.
The tax credits are a subsidy for Heartland Heights so families that meet income-guideline requirements can afford the rent, Neely said.
Heartland Heights Apartments will be built along Degeest Drive. Lloyd’s obtained the property, which Herrmann said is an ideal location.
“Lloyd’s had done their research of the community and what’s available for property. It’s close to two schools and we bus our largest number of kids from Rapid Valley … from school to The Club for Boys after school, and many attend our summer program as well. So from our numbers, it made sense geographically,” he said.
Heartland Heights also will be within walking distance of Timmons Market and a Black Hills Federal Credit Union. Neely said employment hubs are also nearby.
The complex's one- to three-bedroom apartments will be rented to those whose household incomes are within 30% to 60% of the median income in Rapid City. According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the 2020 median family income in the Rapid City metro area is $76,000. Herrmann hopes some club members’ families will be future residents.
Herrmann hopes The Club for Boys and Lloyd’s partnership encourages other nonprofits to get involved in developing more affordable housing.
“Every market study we’ve seen says Rapid City is well behind on affordable housing,” he said.