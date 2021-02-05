Developer, nonprofit announce plans for apartment complex in Rapid Valley

The nonprofit on North 4th Street serves between 125 and 150 boys each day. Herrmann said 10% of The Club for Boys members are homeless at some point during the year and about one-third live in substandard housing.

“Affordable housing is consistently one of the biggest challenges for our families — housing and food. The staples aren’t there. Housing is most disruptive to a family,” he said.

“Lloyd’s approached us. The more we talked, the more we saw this really fits what our long-term goal is – to help families,” Herrmann said. “Rapid City has an influx of people moving in, which impacts what’s available and affordable.”

The South Dakota Housing Development Authority awarded tax credits for the project. The Club for Boys completed an extensive application process and was notified last month they’d been approved.

Lloyd Companies will develop, build and manage Heartland Heights. No funding from The Club for Boys will be used.

The tax credits are a subsidy for Heartland Heights so families that meet income-guideline requirements can afford the rent, Neely said.

Heartland Heights Apartments will be built along Degeest Drive. Lloyd’s obtained the property, which Herrmann said is an ideal location.