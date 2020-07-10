Dickinson State, William Jewell out, Drake in for BHSU football

Due to the NAIA canceling of all fall non-conference football games, the previously scheduled Sept. 3 game at Dickinson State has been canceled and FCS Division I Drake has been added.
Additionally, the Sept. 12 home opener with William Jewell College has been canceled in order to comply with the NCAA DII football schedule limit of 10 games for the 2020 season. BHSU will now host William Jewell in 2022 in addition to already being scheduled to travel there in 2021.
The Yellow Jackets will now open their 2020 season Sept. 3 at Drake in Des Moines, Iowa. Kickoff time is still to be determined.
BHSU's Sept. 19 hosting of Colorado State University-Pueblo will now serve as the team's home opener with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.
The addition of Drake rounds out the Yellow Jacket football schedule at 10 games. The 2020 conference schedule remains as scheduled.
BHSU cross country schedule released
Black Hills State University cross country released its 2020 schedule Friday morning, which includes five meets before the conference championships in October.
The Yellow Jackets will begin the year at the Hardrocker XC Classic hosted by South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Sept. 5.
Then on Sept. 18, BHSU hosts the Gage McSpadden Memorial at the Spearfish Country Club. After that, they'll head to the Griak Invitational on Sept. 26 hosted by Minnesota in St. Paul, Minn.
The Yellow Jackets will wrap up the regular season in October with the Road Runner Invite taking place Oct. 3 in Denver, Colo. hosted by Metro State followed by the Yellow Jacket Invitational in Billings, Mont., hosted by Montana State Billings.
Oct. 24 will be the 2020 RMAC Championships in Golden, Colo. before NCAA Regionals take place Nov. 7 in Denver and the NCAA Championships Nov. 21 in Evansville, Ind.
Yellow Jacket volleyball schedule announced
Black Hills State University volleyball has released its 2020 schedule, featuring nine home contests this fall.
The schedule includes 22 matches in total with 18 conference matches (nine at home, nine on the road) and four road non-conference games. All games will be played on Fridays and Saturdays except for one Monday (Sept. 14) and one Tuesday (Oct. 13) match.
The Yellow Jackets are currently scheduled to take part in four games at the Fort Hays State University Tournament from Sept. 11-12 to begin the season. Opponents and location are still to be determined.
BHSU opens conference play on the road, traveling to Adams State Sept. 14 before returning home for three against UCCS (Sept. 19), Colorado Christian (Sept. 25) and Metro State (Sept. 26).
Four road matches will follow, taking on Colorado Mesa (Oct. 2), Westminster (Oct. 3), Chadron State (Oct. 9) and Colorado Mines (Oct. 10).
The Yellow Jackets will host South Dakota Mines on Oct. 13 and then Regis on Oct. 16 before going back on the road to face Western State on Oct. 23 and Fort Lewis on Oct. 24.
Volleyball will wrap up October at home, taking on Adams State (Oct. 30) and New Mexico Highlands (Oct. 31) and then traveling to UCCS (Nov. 6) and CSU-Pueblo (Nov. 7) for its final road trip.
BHSU hosts Colorado Mines Nov. 13 and Chadron State Nov. 14 to finish the regular season.
The first round of the RMAC tournament will begin Tuesday, Nov. 17, followed by semifinals on Friday Nov. 20 and the championship on Saturday, Nov. 21.
