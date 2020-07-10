Dickinson State, William Jewell out, Drake in for BHSU football

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Due to the NAIA canceling of all fall non-conference football games, the previously scheduled Sept. 3 game at Dickinson State has been canceled and FCS Division I Drake has been added.

Additionally, the Sept. 12 home opener with William Jewell College has been canceled in order to comply with the NCAA DII football schedule limit of 10 games for the 2020 season. BHSU will now host William Jewell in 2022 in addition to already being scheduled to travel there in 2021.

The Yellow Jackets will now open their 2020 season Sept. 3 at Drake in Des Moines, Iowa. Kickoff time is still to be determined.

BHSU's Sept. 19 hosting of Colorado State University-Pueblo will now serve as the team's home opener with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m.

The addition of Drake rounds out the Yellow Jacket football schedule at 10 games. The 2020 conference schedule remains as scheduled.

BHSU cross country schedule released

Black Hills State University cross country released its 2020 schedule Friday morning, which includes five meets before the conference championships in October.

The Yellow Jackets will begin the year at the Hardrocker XC Classic hosted by South Dakota Mines in Rapid City on Sept. 5.