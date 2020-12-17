Different meet format has Central, Stevens gymnastics adjusting

After Ciara Sieveke’s family opted for distance learning this semester due to COVID-19, the Rapid City Central junior spent most of her days at home, away from fellow students.
It wasn’t until gymnastics season got underway, following a delayed start, that she was allowed to reconvene with some of her classmates during practices at Rapid City High School as extra safety protocols were established.
With extended time off and less preparation than in years past, Sieveke has added difficulties to her routines as she and her fellow members of the Central and Rapid City Stevens gymnastics teams prepare for a different format Saturday at their season opening meet.
“It’s kind of crazy, but fun,” Sieveke said of getting back into the sport. “It’s nice because it gets really tiring being at home all the time, so I like coming out to do gymnastics because it gives me something to do.”
The Cobblers and Raiders will travel to Mitchell this weekend for the Jill McCormick Invitational in the first event of their 2020-21 campaigns. Due to the coronavirus, the meet will be conducted using a “pod” format where only four of the 15 participating schools will compete at a time in an effort to minimize the number of people in the gymnasium.
Pam Junek, entering her 14th season as head coach of the two squads, said the altered format could cause gymnasts to be judged differently since they’re not all being seen at the same time, and results won’t be announced until the meet concludes.
“You don’t know how your kids did compared to the other teams until after the last pod is over and they put all the scores in there, and they let you know how you did,” she said. “Send you an email.”
The teams will look to junior Hannah Wheeler for guidance, Junek said, as Wheeler was a member of the Stevens competitive cheer team that experienced the pod format earlier this fall.
“I think that it’ll be good because there's less time resting throughout the meet,” Wheeler said. “And it’ll go by faster, so that’ll be nice.”
The Jill McCormick Invitational was not originally meant to serve as the first event of the year. The Lolly Forseth and Hub City Invitationals, held at Sioux Falls Washington and Aberdeen Central High Schools, respectively, were scheduled for the first two Saturdays of December but eventually canceled as the beginning of gymnastics season was pushed back, giving programs three weeks to prepare for the first competition instead of a month.
Junek said it’s been a challenging preseason in trying to encourage student-athletes to join the teams and getting them to stay despite the physical demands of the sport. The Central roster currently has four members, while the Stevens roster only has three, which is one below the required number for a full squad.
She’s also been working to get the gymnasts she does have back in shape.
“It’s been rough, and it’s been rough getting kids to come out for gymnastics, especially our Stevens girls. These kids went from basically not doing anything to ‘OK let’s do gymnastics,’ and it affected some of our kids because it was hard,” she said. “I will say that we’ve got some pretty awesome athletes to work with. Their attitudes have been really good, so that’s been helpful. We’ve been working together to get their routines put together.”
Among both teams, four athletes are juniors who have been with the program since they started high school, while one sophomore and two freshmen round out the rosters. Four seniors graduated after last season, and there are none on the year’s squad.
Sieveke, one of the schools’ most successful gymnasts, placed fifth on the vault and tied for fifth on the balance beam at 2020 state gymnastics meet last February, finishing 22nd overall. Returning to competition, she’s been working on harder moves with two of her routines, adding a yurchenko layout on the vault and a toe-on-front dismount on the uneven bars, the latter of which isn’t done by anybody else in the state, Junek Said.
“I want to challenge myself and do harder skills than I did last year,” Sieveke said. “It’s been hard to get back into doing harder stuff because I wasn’t used to doing harder stuff.”
Junek said Sieveke has the potential to be one of South Dakota’s best gymnasts.
“She’s got the skills to be in the top five or better, so it’s up to her,” she said. “We were a little concerned because she really hadn’t left her house, so for her to get thrown into this competition, her attitude has been really good.”
Sieveke finding individual success is something Junek said she’s hoping for with all her athletes, and it’s what she wants to accomplish this season.
“A lot of independence is what we’re looking for, for them to be successful,” she said. “We have some pretty good contenders that will do well at state this year. They’re very capable.”
