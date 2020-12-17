Different meet format has Central, Stevens gymnastics adjusting

She’s also been working to get the gymnasts she does have back in shape.

“It’s been rough, and it’s been rough getting kids to come out for gymnastics, especially our Stevens girls. These kids went from basically not doing anything to ‘OK let’s do gymnastics,’ and it affected some of our kids because it was hard,” she said. “I will say that we’ve got some pretty awesome athletes to work with. Their attitudes have been really good, so that’s been helpful. We’ve been working together to get their routines put together.”

Among both teams, four athletes are juniors who have been with the program since they started high school, while one sophomore and two freshmen round out the rosters. Four seniors graduated after last season, and there are none on the year’s squad.

Sieveke, one of the schools’ most successful gymnasts, placed fifth on the vault and tied for fifth on the balance beam at 2020 state gymnastics meet last February, finishing 22nd overall. Returning to competition, she’s been working on harder moves with two of her routines, adding a yurchenko layout on the vault and a toe-on-front dismount on the uneven bars, the latter of which isn’t done by anybody else in the state, Junek Said.