Different NFR won't deter local contestants

Longevity, resilience and perseverance rewarded might best describe the seven South Dakota cowboys and cowgirls vying for a share of the $18 million purse available at the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, which kicks off a 10-day run at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, on Thursday.
The old-hand of what is the largest contingent of South Dakota qualifiers in some time will be Oelrichs barrel racer, Lisa Lockhart, who will be making her 14th consecutive appearance. Other South Dakota contestants include Cole Elshere (Faith) and Shorty Garrett (Eagle Butte) in saddle bronc, Jamie Howlett (Rapid City) in bareback riding, Jace Melvin (Ft. Pierre) in steer wrestling, Levi Lord (Sturgis) in team roping and Jessica Routier (Buffalo) in barrel racing.
Not surprisingly, in a year in which all aspects of society have been hampered by COVID-19, Lockhart was quick to point out that this year’s NFR will be quite different than any of her previous 13 trips, all of which were held in Las Vegas.
“Different is a good word to describe it. Everything is different than in the past, absolutely zero, zip, nada, so it’s definitely different but that’s okay,” Lockhart said on Tuesday. “It was nice to get out there today and to be able to ride and finally get a grasp on all of it and have that stepping stone. It’s been a tough year with hopscotching all over the country and my horse being injured, so it’s nice to get back to business as usual.”
With her rodeo season hampered by a shortened rodeo schedule and horses idled by injury, Lockhart comes into the NFR sitting 13th in the world standings, a much lower position than previously enjoyed.
Nonetheless, hopes run high.
“Today is a new adventure and we are just so glad to have this opportunity and the chance to move forward,” Lockhart sai. “And from this point forward, it’s just about taking each day separately as its own rodeo. We all have to have a short-term memory in this business and if not, it will eat you alive. You know what, they pay money every night and this event is what we all strive for, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow per se, and so we are excited to see what lies ahead in the next 10 days.”
Cole Elshere perhaps best encapsulates the resilience aspect of the 2020 South Dakota contingent. A three-time NFR saddle bronc qualifier, 2012-14, the 31-year-old Faith cowboy slid down in the standing in subsequent years, falling as far as 65th (2017) before a 35th place finish last season.
“I got married and that brought happiness and stability to my life, and I was really blessed this year with no injuries. In all the years past, I always had injuries to deal with, and this year I was sound all the way through,” Elshere said. “I went to the Indian National Finals (October, 2019) and was the world champion there, went to Waco and won that in the fall and then was able to finish third at The American, and that really helped me in the standings and I was able to kind to feed off that all year. It’s great to be back, and though it will be different this year, it will be fun and I’m looking forward to it.”
Sturgis native Levi Lord, one of four South Dakotans making their first NFR appearance along with Garrett, Melvin and Howlett, is proof that mustering unfailing belief with a healthy dose of perseverance can help make lofty goals attainable.
“This is what you rodeo for, the chance to compete at the NFR, so getting here along with my whole family and getting checked in and picking up the back number last night has been great,” said Lord, the heeler in partnership with header Nelson Wyatt (Clanton, AL). “I’ve never been to Vegas obviously, but it feels just as important as I imagined it would. You can tell you are at the NFR, the best event in the world and all the best guys are here so it definitely feels the same as I imagined it would.”
A chance for Lord and Wyatt to rope four steers at the Globe Life Arena (home of the Texas Rangers) helped to calm the butterflies a bit and instill another degree of confidence.
“It’s a huge arena and should be a good setup for team roping, and I think you will see quite a few fast runs. We feel really good about it. Nelson and I rope together pretty well and we’ve been practicing quite a bit and feel good about our ability to go fast and win something,” Lord said.
Sitting 12th in the world standings, some $20,000 behind team heeling leader Joseph Harrison, a deficit that can be made up in one night’s run ($26, 231 to the winner of each of the ten runs), Lord is optimistic that a possible world championship is there for the taking.
“It’s for sure a possibility. We feel we have as good a chance as anybody with the money being tighter this year,” Lord added. “Whoever gets hot here will likely win the world championship. Everybody has a chance and we feel pretty good about ours.”
The 2020 National Finals Rodeo begins at 5:45 p.m. Mountain Time on Thursday, Dec. 3 and runs through Saturday, Dec. 12. The event will be carried by the Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV.
