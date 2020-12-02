Different NFR won't deter local contestants

With her rodeo season hampered by a shortened rodeo schedule and horses idled by injury, Lockhart comes into the NFR sitting 13th in the world standings, a much lower position than previously enjoyed.

Nonetheless, hopes run high.

“Today is a new adventure and we are just so glad to have this opportunity and the chance to move forward,” Lockhart sai. “And from this point forward, it’s just about taking each day separately as its own rodeo. We all have to have a short-term memory in this business and if not, it will eat you alive. You know what, they pay money every night and this event is what we all strive for, the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow per se, and so we are excited to see what lies ahead in the next 10 days.”

Cole Elshere perhaps best encapsulates the resilience aspect of the 2020 South Dakota contingent. A three-time NFR saddle bronc qualifier, 2012-14, the 31-year-old Faith cowboy slid down in the standing in subsequent years, falling as far as 65th (2017) before a 35th place finish last season.