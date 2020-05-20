DII Presidents Council lowers maximum number of contests

The new normal for college athletic departments such as South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State University and Chadron State College is upon us, especially for the 2020-2021 academic year.
For the 2020-21 academic year only, the minimum number of contests required in Division II for sport sponsorship and championships selection, as well as the maximum number of contests and dates of competition allowed, will be smaller than in years past as a result of financial impacts from COVID-19.
The Division II Presidents Council in a teleconference Tuesday voted for reductions in all three areas strictly for the 2020-21 academic year.
The division’s highest governing body voted to reduce the minimum number of contests needed for sport sponsorship and championships selection by 33%, with rowing being the lone exception to the change for championships selection.
The council voted for a one-year reduction to the maximum number of contests and dates of competition, as well. These reductions varied by sport, based on results from a survey administered to presidents and chancellors, directors of athletics and conference commissioners. A sport-by-sport look at the updated minimum and maximum contests for the 2020-21 academic year only can be viewed here.
"Yesterday I didn't have anything on my calendar, but when this hit, I became immediately busy," Mines athletics director Joel Lueken told the Journal Wednesday.
For the upcoming football season, the Hardrockers, Yellow Jackets and Eagles will have to eliminate at least one game as all three have scheduled 11 contests for the 2020 season.
Moe than likely, that one game will come from the two-game non-conference portions of the season, with nine games scheduled for the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference slate.
Mines will open the season at home against Missouri S&T Sept. 5 and then travel the next week to former RMAC foe Dixie State in St. George , Utah, Dixie State left the conference as it moves up to the Division I FCS ranks.
Lueken said to go from 11 to 10 football games, he is working with Dixie State now to try to eliminate that game so they can have a home game.
"I think I found a replacement for us and Dixie State, which is kind of a ripple affect," he said. "There is a mutual termination schedule in week two, so we think that Western New Mexico will go in our place to play Dixie State, that way Dixie doesn't lose a home game."
BHSU's non-conference schedule includes a road contest at Dickinson State (N.D) Sept. 3, followed by a home contest against William & Jewell the following Saturday (Sept. 12).
Both of Chadron State's non-conference games are lengthy road contests -- Sept. 12 at Missouri S&T and at Western Oregon University Nov. 7.
All three reductions stemmed from financial struggles Division II institutions are facing due to the pandemic. Many institutions mightl not be able to afford the same level of travel or meet current standards for championships selections or sports sponsorship, even if sports begin as scheduled in the fall term.
For the athletic directors' work in this process affects both saving teams from the travel expenses to the home teams not losing home revenues.
Lueken said that he spoke to a friend, who is also an athletic director in the Kansas City metro area and that is one of the things they talked about -- one institution on may actually hinder another.
"That is what our decision was based on. We wanted to have a Division II home game, and we've got a home and home series scheduled with Missouri S&T, they are coming to our place this year and in 2021 we're going down to Rolla (Missouri). It just made more sense for us to do it that way.
Lueken said that he spoke to a friend, who is also an athletic director in the Kansas City metro area and that is one of the things they talked about -- one institution on may actually hinder another.
"That is what our decision was based on. We wanted to have a Division II home game, and we've got a home and home series scheduled with Missouri S&T, they are coming to our place this year and in 2021 we're going down to Rolla (Missouri). It just made more sense for us to do it that way.
"It's not an easy trip[ for us to go down to St. George, Utah, from Rapid City. Charlie (Flohr, new Miknes head football coach), and he said he would prefer to have the home game, so that is what we're going to do."
In addition, concerns of competitive inequity also have been expressed from across the division if maximum numbers for playing and practice seasons were not adjusted along with reductions to the minimums.
“The financial challenges faced by institutions because of COVID-19 are considerable and, as we prepare for summer and fall, continue to increase,” said Sandra Jordan, chancellor of South Carolina Aiken and chair of the Division II Presidents Council in a release by the NCAA. “The approved reductions strike an important balance of providing schools with scheduling flexibility, maintaining competitive equity within the one-year reductions to minimums and maximums, and continuing to prioritize opportunities for student-athletes to compete in NCAA championships. Periods of national crisis require carefully considered compromise.”
The Presidents Council made the final decision on all three issues after receiving recommendations from the Division II Management Council, which considered feedback from several leadership groups, Division II governance committees and two surveys of the division’s leadership.
In April, the Division II Conference Commissioners Association conducted a survey in which nearly 95% of the division’s athletics directors participated. From the survey, the Division II CCA put forward the initial proposal to reduce minimums and maximums. The proposal was brought to the Division II Championships Committee, Membership Committee, Legislation Committee and Student-Athlete Advisory Committee for their discussion and recommendations.
The Presidents Council also considered the results of a Division II membership survey, specific to reducing maximums, that 435 division leaders responded to earlier this week. The survey was taken by 258 athletics directors, 154 presidents and chancellors, and 23 conference commissioners. Roughly 85% of the survey respondents said they supported some form of reduction to the maximum permissible contests for the 2020-21 academic year. The full survey results can be viewed here.
Locally, the schedule reduction also affects the other sports, including volleyball, men's soccer, cross country and golf in the fall, basketball in the winter and track and field and golf in the spring.
Volleyball has been reduced toi 20 matches
Lueken said that each coach is reaching out to those non-conference tournaments and teams and telling them that they just can't make it.
"I credit the athletic directors in Division II for being proactive, rather than reactive," he said. "We've been telling our presidents all across the country in the Division II level that we're going to do a lot of things to help alleviate costs. This reduction in schedules, which the coaches don't necessarily enjoy — I get that as a former coach — definitely beats eliminating a sport or putting people on furlough."
Lueken said that one of the other measures that hey will be doing is they are not going to have face-to-face meetings for athletic ad-men and presidents and coaches. They'll be done virtually via Zoom.
"That will will be able to say us time and money because we had to travel quite a bit to facilitate those," he said.
"That is what our decision (with Dixie
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!