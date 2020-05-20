DII Presidents Council lowers maximum number of contests

All three reductions stemmed from financial struggles Division II institutions are facing due to the pandemic.

The athletic directors' work in this process affects both saving the road teams from the travel expenses to the home teams not losing game revenues.

"That is what our decision was based on. We wanted to have a Division II home game, and we've got a home-and-home series scheduled with Missouri S&T — they are coming to our place this year and in 2021 we're going down to Rolla (Missouri). It just made more sense for us to do it that way," he said.

"It's not an easy trip for us to go down to St. George, Utah, from Rapid City. Charlie (Flohr, new Mines head football coach) said he would prefer to have the home game, so that is what we're going to do."

The Presidents Council made the final decision on all three issues after receiving recommendations from the Division II Management Council, which considered feedback from several leadership groups, Division II governance committees and two surveys of the division’s leadership.