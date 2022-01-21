Dillon Kelley dominant in home debut as Rush pick up season-high fourth straight win

Dillon Kelley. Welcome to Rapid City.

Outside of a 90-second stretch late in the third period, the 27-year-old goaltender, signed last week out of necessity with the AHL promotions of Lukas Parik and Dave Tendeck, was pretty darn good Friday night.

He stopped 32 of 34 shots, saving the first 32 he saw in just his second start between the pipes and in his home debut as the Rush won an inspired Mountain Division clash, 5-2, over the Idaho Steelheads to open a three-game series at The Monument Ice Arena.

“It helps when the boys are battling as hard as they were tonight in front of me,” Kelley said. “A lot of guys were eating pucks, blocking shots, getting pucks out, and of course when you get some run support that makes it a little easier, too.”

The victory gave Rapid City (18-14-5) its fourth straight, setting a new season-high after sweeping the Wichita Thunder in three games last weekend. Jake Wahlin had two goals, Brett Gravelle tallied two assists and one goal and Logan Nelson and Ryan Valentini each collected one goal and one assist.

“I think our group is starting to come together. Not that we didn’t before, but we’ve had ups and downs,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “Everyone just started buying in and understanding what we need to do on a daily basis to improve.”

Wahlin tallied his first goal at 5:40 of the first period when he unleashed a wrister off the blue line that got through traffic and sailed past the glove side of Jake Kupsky.

Nelson, fresh off his appearance in Monday’s ECHL All-Star game where he notched a goal, made it 2-0 at 15:11 when he skated into the slot, received a pass from Gravelle and baffled Kupsky with a filthy forehand-to-backhand move, finishing the goal top-shelf.

Wahlin made it 3-0 with a power-play chance at 7:56 of the middle frame, deflecting in a blistering wrister by Stephen Baylis from the left wing circle.

Kelley made several key stops to keep Idaho (19-15-1) off the board through the first 40 minutes. At 18:15 of the first, he swallowed a breakaway between his blockers. At 3:08 of the second, he followed a pad save by snagging the rebound from an incoming Steelheads forward. And at 3:24 of the third, he made a pair of diving glove saves while significantly out of position.

“The boys made it easy on me, getting into the game early and putting up a couple goals, playing hard,” Kelley said. “So it was nice to be able to get a couple saves for them as well.”

Valentini made it 4-0 at 9:34 of the third period when he grabbed control of a stretch pass from Gravelle at center ice for a breakaway chance and buried the goal.

A brief lapse from Kelley started at 15:45 of the final frame when Yauheni Aksiantsiuk put away a cross-ice pass wide open to his stick side to end his chance at a shutout. Just 90 seconds later, Aksiantsiuk potted his second goal to cut it back to a two-score contest with 2:45 remaining in regulation.

Gravelle quelled the momentum, however, snapping in an empty-netter with 1:42 to play off a turned over puck forced by Valentini.

“We’re not the most talented group, but we need to work, and when we work together we’re a good hockey team,” Burt said. “We just have to understand that we have to show up every day. We’re not just going to put the skates on and it’s going to be given to us.”

The Rush are now 10-3-0 overall and 7-0-0 at home on Fridays. They’ll return to The Monument Ice Arena for a second clash with the Steelheads on Saturday night.

