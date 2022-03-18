Dillon Kelley gets first-career AHL call-up

The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that goaltender Dillon Kelley has been loaned to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights.

Kelley heads to the AHL ranks for the first time in his professional career. Over 11 appearances this season, he is 9-0-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

The Rush acquired Kelley in a trade from the Kansas City Mavericks in January, and in 10 games for Rapid City, he is 8-0-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .918 save percentage.

The Rush return to action Friday for the first of three games in three days against the Kansas City Mavericks.

