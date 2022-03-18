 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
ECHL HOCKEY

Dillon Kelley gets first-career AHL call-up

  • 0
Kelley

Rapid City goalie Dillon Kelley gloves one of his 31 saves in a Jan. 23 game at The Monument Ice Arena during a 3-1 win over Idaho to give the Rush the series win over the Steelheads.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

The Rapid City Rush announced Friday that goaltender Dillon Kelley has been loaned to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights.

Kelley heads to the AHL ranks for the first time in his professional career. Over 11 appearances this season, he is 9-0-0 with a 2.52 goals-against average and .922 save percentage.

The Rush acquired Kelley in a trade from the Kansas City Mavericks in January, and in 10 games for Rapid City, he is 8-0-0 with a 2.68 GAA and .918 save percentage.

The Rush return to action Friday for the first of three games in three days against the Kansas City Mavericks.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Tesla's autopilot under scrutiny again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News