Dinger sisters make it rain, send Wall girls to SoDak 16

WALL — The Wall girls basketball team took full advantage of a shorthanded Kadoka Area team to lock up a spot in next week's Class B SoDak 16.

Four Lady Eagles finished the game in double figures as they soared to a 68-49 victory over the Kougars on Thursday night at Wall High School. The Dinger sisters, Nora and Ava, finished with 19 and 17 points, respectively.

The trip to the SoDak 16 is the first for the top-seeded team since the state adopted the format for the 2018-19 season.

"This feels great," Lady Eagles head coach John Hess said. "It's the first one for me. With Wall we've been to a couple of state tournaments but this is the first SoDak 16, so it feels really good."

For No. 4 Kadoka Area (16-6), Thursday marked a difficult end to a successful season. The Kougars missed some firepower after their leading scorer recently suffered a broken elbow.

Lanie Blair stepped up for Kadoka in the second half as she scored all 15 of her points and tried to spark a comeback in the second half.

“It was a good year, this is not how we wanted to end it, but there were a lot of good things,” head coach Lonnie Roghair said. “We got a lot of good production from our young players but we will miss our seniors. They brought a lot of height and leadership, but we have a lot of young girls to fill roles and it looks good for the future.”

Wall's Paige Kjerstad showed up ready to play. She netted 13 points in the first half and gave Wall a strong start. The Eagles finished the first quarter with a 20-7 lead and extended their advantage to 29-15 at halftime.

Then Nora and Ava Dinger turned on the jets in the half, after each managed just 10 points combined in the opening two quarters.

Ava Dinger drilled three 3s in the third quarter as Wall extended its lead to 42-27 with 2:27 left in the third quarter. Kadoka Area, however, pushed back and mounted an 8-0 run over two minutes to cut its deficit to 42-37.

Then Nora Dinger stepped up and pushed the lead back to 10 as she hit a 3 from the right wing at the buzzer to give the Lady Eagles a 45-35 lead entering the final frame. Two more 3-pointers by the sophomore at the start of the fourth quarter eliminated the possibility of a late push by Kadoka Area.

Kjerstad added 19 points for Wall and April Schulz chimed in with 10 points.

“I think we were just feeling it and had open shots, so we were just going to take it,” Nora said. “Adrenaline really kicked in (in the second half) and I feel like we had to do it now because that was our last chance.”

Ava Dinger said she always dreamed of playing for a state championship at Wall. Now, as her team turns its focus to the SoDak 16, she knows the Lady Eagles possess the opportunity to make that dream a reality.

“It would mean everything. I’ve never made it to state in basketball and it’s been my goal since I was a little kid,” she said. It would be fantastic to make it there, especially with this team, because they are like family to me.”

Wall returns to action for the SoDak 16 next Thursday.

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

