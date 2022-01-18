Dinger, Wall girls sink Custer with fourth-quarter free throws, win 10th straight

WALL — In the West River Tournament championship game Saturday, the Wall girls basketball team needed a miraculous half-court shot at the buzzer from Ava Dinger to knock off Faith and take the title.

Last-second heroics weren’t needed Tuesday night, but Dinger’s services were very much required. The senior guard scored 19 points in the second half as the Lady Eagles converted 10 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to knock off Custer 46-39 and pick up their 10th straight win.

“The free throws surprised me, just because we’ve been struggling,” Wall head coach John Hess said chuckling. “The biggest thing I’m impressed with in our girls is the fight, because (Paige Kjerstad) didn’t play tonight, and she’s a 17-point scorer and does a lot for us.”

Dinger collected a double-double with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds as the Lady Eagles (11-1) overcame a nine-point halftime deficit and grabbed their fourth victory of the season over a higher-class opponent. April Schulz added eight points and five rebounds, while Nora Dinger chipped in seven points and five boards.

“We played a game a couple weeks ago against Belle Fourche, and they were up nine at halftime, too,” said Ava Dinger, whose squad beat the Broncs 56-52. “And we just knew we had to push as hard as we did then and play good defense, and get our shots to fall.”

Josey Wahlstrom paced the Wildcats (5-4) with 11 points, while Allyson Cass tallied nine points and Kellyn Kortemeyer notched seven points and seven rebounds.

Custer jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening quarter thanks to a pair of close-range buckets by Kortemeyer, but Wall answered with an 8-0 run, aided by four points from Schulz and Ava Dinger’s only two points of the first half, to pull ahead.

Trailing 14-12 in the second period, five different players registered points as Custer put together a 13-2 run to close out the half and lead 25-16 at intermission. Ramsey Karim, tallying her only points of the evening, hit a layup on the stretch before drilling a corner 3 in the waning seconds to cap off an 8-0 run.

“I got after them (at halftime), because I knew we were better than how we were playing, especially on the defensive side of the floor,” Hess said. “We take a lot of pride in our defense, and that second quarter we didn’t play defense like we were capable of.”

Ava Dinger credited her second-half surge to a change in scenery, her team now shooting on the eastern side of their home court.

“That’s the hoop we practice on every day, I have my confidence over there and I let them fall,” Ava Dinger said.

She opened the third quarter with a pair of 3s in the corner and racked up 11 straight points before a baseline drive layup by Nora Dinger leveled the contest at 29-29 with 1:51 to play in the frame.

“Ava Dinger stepped up and had a huge night for us, so that was good to see, too,” Hess said. “She just figured, I’m a senior and I’ve got to do it, and that’s what good senior players do. They say, get on my back and let’s go.”

The Wildcats didn’t relinquish the lead in the quarter as momentum shifted, however, closing out the third with a floater from Wahlstrom and a layup by Alice Sedlacek (five points) for a 33-29 advantage heading into the fourth.

The Lady Eagles strung together seven points early in the final frame to pull ahead 38-34. Schulz hit a jumper off an inbounds pass, Nora Dinger sank game-tying and go-ahead free throws and Ava Dinger fired in her third 3-pointer with just over five minutes remaining.

Wahlstrom’s fastbreak layup through contact and converted and-one evened the game at 39-39 with 4:06 left, but those were the last points Custer managed to tally. Wall notched all seven of their remaining points at the line, going 7-for-10 and holding the Wildcats scoreless for more than half the fourth quarter.

“We got down early and went into the locker room and we just kept battling and kept battling, and played with a lot of heart,” Hess said.

Wall is back in action Thursday for a road game against Philip (5-5), while Custer hosts Newell (4-5) Thursday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.