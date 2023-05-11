On Saturday at 10 a.m., Rapid City's Disabled American Veterans (DAV) program will host a stand-down at Canyon Lake in Rapid City to provide useful information for active, reserve, National Guard and Coast Guard personnel.

Commander of the South Dakota Department of DAV Christine Speirs, said there will be a National Service Officer in attendance to help veterans file disability claims to Veteran affairs but much of the event is geared toward bringing the veteran community together.

"Our main goal is to provide information and to assist veterans and their dependents and if we can't, then we will help find the person or the group that they need to get that assistance," Speirs said. "These events are just so important to get the information out there on different programs that they might be eligible for or might want to take part."

Thirty organizations and up to 100 veterans will attend the event including Veteran Honored Interment, Project Healing Waters, Casting Vets, Goodwill, South Dakota Veterans Home and the Veteran Affairs Clinic, according to Speirs.

The event is for the whole family and will include activities for the kids and a free lunch supplied by South Dakota Service Dogs. Its co-founder and executive director, Tony Russell, says these type of events are immensely important for the community.

"It's a great opportunity to meet other veterans within the community and just talk about resources and find ways that we can help each other," he said. Russell, a member of the DAV, has previously had thoughts of self-harm because of isolation and knows that veterans are especially at risk because of the coronavirus. "COVID hit the veteran community really, really hard. Because of their injuries and illnesses they knew if they got infected they probably weren't going to make it, so a lot of veterans did what they do best and went into survival mode. Once you get into that mindset, it's hard to get out."

It is with this in mind that motivates organizations at the event to offer activities to get veterans out of the house and bring them together like Project Healing Waters that teaches veterans how to make fishing flies, Black Hills Aquatic Adventures offers scuba training classes, Casting Veterans teaches veterans how to fish, and PGA Helping Our Patriots Everywhere will bring a putting green to fine-tune veterans' short game.

Notable attendees include Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden and retired PGA professional golfer John Jambor.

Black Hills National Cemetery will conduct a pinning ceremony at 11 a.m. for any veterans who served in Vietnam. Veterans attending the event are encouraged to bring their government-issued identification card and their whole family. The event ends at 3:00 p.m.